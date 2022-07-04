Shareholders in Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) have lost 86%, as stock drops 12% this past week

As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But really bad investments should be rare. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB); the share price is down a whopping 86% in the last three years. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 73% lower in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 57% in the last 90 days. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

With the stock having lost 12% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Given that Standard BioTools didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over three years, Standard BioTools grew revenue at 6.0% per year. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. But the share price crash at 23% per year does seem a bit harsh! While we're definitely wary of the stock, after that kind of performance, it could be an over-reaction. Before considering a purchase, take a look at the losses the company is racking up.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Standard BioTools shareholders are down 73% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 20%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 10% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Standard BioTools you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

