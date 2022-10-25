Shareholders in Sterling Bancorp (Southfield MI) (NASDAQ:SBT) are in the red if they invested three years ago

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (Southfield, MI) (NASDAQ:SBT) shareholders, since the share price is down 39% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 29%.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Sterling Bancorp (Southfield MI) moved from a loss to profitability. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

We think that the revenue decline over three years, at a rate of 14% per year, probably had some shareholders looking to sell. And that's not surprising, since it seems unlikely that EPS growth can continue for long in the absence of revenue growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Sterling Bancorp (Southfield MI) shareholders have gained 16% (in total) over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 11% per year over three years. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Sterling Bancorp (Southfield MI) is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

