Shareholders in technotrans (ETR:TTR1) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. So we wouldn't blame long term technotrans SE (ETR:TTR1) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 43% over a half decade.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

View our latest analysis for technotrans

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Looking back five years, both technotrans' share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 5.7% per year. Readers should note that the share price has fallen faster than the EPS, at a rate of 11% per year, over the period. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We know that technotrans has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? You could check out this free report showing analyst revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of technotrans, it has a TSR of -37% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that technotrans returned a loss of 3.5% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 16%. Of far more concern is the 7% p.a. loss served to shareholders over the last five years. This sort of share price action isn't particularly encouraging, but at least the losses are slowing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand technotrans better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for technotrans that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like technotrans better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Collab Presents the Idea of Decentralization and Community, Transforming Real Estate Investment Management

    Collab is a first-of-its-kind community-oriented, vertically integrated real estate asset management and property management platform New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - CollabHome ("Collab") has launched the innovative idea of decentralization and community-oriented ideology in Real Estate Investment Management and Property Management Platform. This offer unveils the potential of co-owning student housing properties, which provides a significant impact on the social envir

  • Is KPS AG (ETR:KSC) Trading At A 41% Discount?

    Does the December share price for KPS AG ( ETR:KSC ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Hannover Rück (ETR:HNR1) shareholders have earned a 16% CAGR over the last five years

    When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And the truth is, you can make...

  • Returns At Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires (ETR:BIJ) Appear To Be Weighed Down

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst...

  • Financial Training to Eliminate Credit Card Debt in 2023 Launched by JFF

    Financial and debt consulting company Journey to Financial Freedom (JFF) has announced a new service to help individuals eliminate credit card debt in 2023. Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - Journey to Financial Freedom's new services help consumers control spending in today's inflationary environment. JFF offers one-on-one mentoring along with support through online community groups so those battling credit card debt feel less alone and more empowered to reach their fi

  • Europe’s Gas Price Cap May Keep Lid on Volatile Asian LNG Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s move to cap natural gas prices at home is expected to also avert swings in Asian rates, potentially keeping a lid on global energy markets if it’s implemented as planned next year.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOTech’s Bust Delivers Bruising Blow to Hollowed-Out San FranciscoMusk Says Twitter Will R

  • Tesla hits 3,000 cars a week in Berlin, Austin later than planned

    Tesla's German plant produced 3,000 cars last week for the first time, the carmaker tweeted late on Sunday - but the milestone was reached over two months later than planned in both Berlin and Austin, Texas, according to a memo seen by Reuters. The memo, which Reuters reported on in September, projected 3,000 units in weekly output from the Gruenheide plant near Berlin in the first week of October and from Tesla's plant in Austin, Texas, in the first week of November. Yet it took until last week for Tesla to post celebratory pictures on Twitter stating it had reached that target in both locations - last Thursday for Austin, and Sunday for Berlin.

  • Police: Mother, daughter dead in Merle Hay neighborhood home; shooter found wounded

    Des Moines police say there was no indication of an ongoing threat to the public.

  • How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks

    The traditional retirement planning approaches no longer cover all expenses in nest egg years. So what can retirees do? Thankfully, there are alternative investments that provide steady, higher-rate income streams to replace dwindling bond yields.

  • India set to offer wheat to flour millers, biscuit makers to tame prices -sources

    NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) -India is set to offer 2 to 3 million tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers such as flour millers and biscuit makers as part of efforts to cool record high prices, two government sources said, even as state reserves have dropped to the lowest in six years. Wheat prices have surged in India this year after a sudden rise in temperatures hit crop yields and output. A jump in exports following Russia's invasion of Ukraine also pushed up local wheat prices, prompting India, the world's second-biggest producer of the grain, to order a ban on exports in May, but that has failed to stop domestic prices rising.

  • 25-year-old FaceTimed dad as he left party. He’s been missing since, Illinois cops say

    Peter Salvino is a doctoral student at Northwestern University.

  • This 26-year-old FTX customer lost access to $14,000 when Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange collapsed. Now he plans to keep his money in stocks.

    "I'm going to pivot more to stocks," he said. "Stocks have more policies in place in case something goes wrong."

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • ‘Time to end this nightmare’: Analyst Dan Ives says Elon Musk will likely step down from Twitter as company is on track to lose roughly $4 billion

    Wedbush’s Dan Ives is celebrating the likely end of Elon Musk’s reign as Twitter CEO, arguing it was a “nightmare” for Tesla investors.

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood went shopping on Friday. The co-founder, CEO, and stock-picking mastermind of Ark Invest hasn't been an active buyer for her funds in recent weeks, but she made several additions to existing positions as the trading week came to a close. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) are three of the more interesting stocks that Wood bought on Friday.

  • Historic Buying Opportunity? This Could Be the Best Stock to Buy in the S&P 500

    It projects to deliver one of the fastest earnings growth rates in the S&P 500 through next year. Add in its above-average dividend, and it offers the best value proposition in the S&P 500 these days.

  • Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year. So, these are uncertain times. Volatility is the ruling force in the markets, and investors are looking for some signal that will indicate just which stocks are attract

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Soar 2,043% by 2026, According to Wall Street

    This growth stock has lost momentum in recent quarters, but Cathie Wood still sees tremendous upside for patient shareholders.

  • Coinbase Stock Hits an All-Time Low. Where the Company Goes From Here.

    In December of 2021, crypto exchange Coinbase Global (COIN) was about to cap a banner year: it had gone public with a valuation north of $85 billion and a $328 share price, raised over $3 billion through corporate bond offerings, and would ultimately take in $7.8 billion in annual revenue. Coinbase stock dropped 9.1% last week, only to fall to a new all-time low of $34.51 on Monday, before closing at $35.17. As it’s attempted to weather the crypto winter, Coinbase has been careful to distance itself from the likes of FTX and other crypto companies that have imploded recently, pointing to its identity as a Nasdaq-listed public company with audited financial statements.