Shareholders in Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) are in the red if they invested three years ago

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the long term shareholders of Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. So they might be feeling emotional about the 53% share price collapse, in that time. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 48% in the last year.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Ten Lifestyle Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years Ten Lifestyle Group saw its revenue shrink by 11% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. With revenue in decline, and profit but a dream, we can understand why the share price has been declining at 15% per year. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, now may be the low ebb for the company. We'd be pretty wary of this one until it makes a profit, because we don't specialize in finding turnaround situations.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Ten Lifestyle Group will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Ten Lifestyle Group shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 48%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 6.2%, likely weighing on the stock. Shareholders have lost 15% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Ten Lifestyle Group (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

