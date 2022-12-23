Shareholders in Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Some stocks are best avoided. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Anyone who held Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 83% in that time. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 69%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 57% in the last 90 days. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Theratechnologies isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over five years, Theratechnologies grew its revenue at 16% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. So it's not at all clear to us why the share price sunk 13% throughout that time. You'd have to assume the market is worried that profits won't come soon enough. We'd recommend carefully checking for indications of future growth - and balance sheet threats - before considering a purchase.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Theratechnologies in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 4.0% in the twelve months, Theratechnologies shareholders did even worse, losing 69%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 13% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Theratechnologies (including 1 which is significant) .

