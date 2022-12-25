Shareholders in Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) are in the red if they invested five years ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) share price has gained 15% in the last three months. But don't envy holders -- looking back over 5 years the returns have been really bad. Indeed, the share price is down 59% in the period. So we're not so sure if the recent bounce should be celebrated. We'd err towards caution given the long term under-performance.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Theravance Biopharma wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over five years, Theravance Biopharma grew its revenue at 12% per year. That's a pretty good rate for a long time period. The share price, meanwhile, has fallen 10% compounded, over five years. That suggests the market is disappointed with the current growth rate. A pessimistic market can create opportunities.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Theravance Biopharma shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 4.8% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 10% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Theravance Biopharma better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Theravance Biopharma (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

