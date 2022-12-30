Shareholders in Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) are in the red if they invested a year ago

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) share price is down 28% in the last year. That's well below the market decline of 22%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Third Coast Bancshares because we don't have a long term history to look at.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Third Coast Bancshares reported an EPS drop of 55% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 28% the share price fall. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Third Coast Bancshares shareholders are down 28% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 22%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 8.9% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Third Coast Bancshares better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Third Coast Bancshares that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

