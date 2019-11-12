Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Biocon (NSE:BIOCON) Share Price Increased 262%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For example, the Biocon Limited (NSE:BIOCON) share price has soared 262% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. On top of that, the share price is up 18% in about a quarter. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 9.0% in the last three months.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Biocon managed to grow its earnings per share at 15% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 29% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Biocon the TSR over the last 5 years was 272%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Biocon shareholders are down 16% for the year (even including dividends) , but the market itself is up 7.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 30% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Before spending more time on Biocon it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

