Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Share Price Increased 111%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 111% in five years. We note the stock price is up 1.1% in the last seven days.

Cytosorbents wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Cytosorbents can boast revenue growth at a rate of 33% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 16% per year, in that time. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. Cytosorbents seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Cytosorbents shareholders are up 15% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 16% per year for five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Cytosorbents that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

