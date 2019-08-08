Shareholders Are Thrilled That The First Graphene (ASX:FGR) Share Price Increased 219%

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For instance, the price of First Graphene Limited (ASX:FGR) stock is up an impressive 219% over the last five years. On top of that, the share price is up 24% in about a quarter.

First Graphene recorded just AU$8,961 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. Investors will be hoping that First Graphene can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Of course, if you time it right, high risk investments like this can really pay off, as First Graphene investors might know.

First Graphene had cash in excess of all liabilities of just AU$1.6m when it last reported (December 2018). So if it hasn't remedied the situation already, it will almost certainly have to raise more capital soon. It's a testament to the popularity of the business plan that the share price gained 26% per year, over 5 years, despite the weak balance sheet. The image below shows how First Graphene's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image. You can see in the image below, how First Graphene's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. One thing you can do is check if company insiders are buying shares. It's often positive if so, assuming the buying is sustained and meaningful. Luckily we are in a position to provide you with this free chart of insider buying (and selling).

It's nice to see that First Graphene shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 35% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 26% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Before spending more time on First Graphene it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

