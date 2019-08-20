Shareholders Are Thrilled That The GBS Software (ETR:INW1) Share Price Increased 112%

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the GBS Software AG (ETR:INW1) share price has soared 112% in the last year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! On top of that, the share price is up 67% in about a quarter. Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 12% in three years.

Check out our latest analysis for GBS Software

With just €191,262 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers GBS Software to have proven its business plan. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). Investors will be hoping that GBS Software can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Some GBS Software investors have already had a taste of the sweet taste stocks like this can leave in the mouth, as they gain popularity and attract speculative capital.

When it last reported its balance sheet in December 2018, GBS Software had cash in excess of all liabilities of €1.3m. That's not too bad but management may have to think about raising capital or taking on debt, unless the company is close to breaking even. Given the share price has increased by a solid 112% in the last year, its fair to say investors remain excited about the future, despite the potential need for cash. You can see in the image below, how GBS Software's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values). You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how GBS Software's cash levels have changed over time.

XTRA:INW1 Historical Debt, August 20th 2019 More

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. One thing you can do is check if company insiders are buying shares. It's often positive if so, assuming the buying is sustained and meaningful. You can click here to see if there are insiders buying.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that GBS Software shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 112% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 8.5% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.