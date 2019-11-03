Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lenenergo (MCX:LSNG) Share Price Increased 200%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term Public Joint-Stock Company Lenenergo (MCX:LSNG) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 200% in five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 19% gain in the last three months. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 9.2% in 90 days).

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Lenenergo's earnings per share are down 3.9% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the decline in earnings per share is not representative of how the business has changed over the years. Therefore, it's worth taking a look at other metrics to try to understand the share price movements.

In contrast revenue growth of 18% per year is probably viewed as evidence that Lenenergo is growing, a real positive. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. You can see what analysts are predicting for Lenenergo in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Lenenergo's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Lenenergo's TSR of 219% over the last 5 years is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Lenenergo provided a TSR of 21% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 26% a year, over half a decade) look better. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. You could get a better understanding of Lenenergo's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

