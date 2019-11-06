Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MCX:MAGN) Share Price Increased 227%

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MCX:MAGN) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 227% in five years.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works share price is up 24% in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 9.0% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 7.3% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 6.50.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works the TSR over the last 5 years was 384%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Investors in Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works had a tough year, with a total loss of 9.4% (including dividends) , against a market gain of about 29%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 37% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Importantly, we haven't analysed Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works's dividend history. This free visual report on its dividends is a must-read if you're thinking of buying.