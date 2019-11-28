Shareholders Are Thrilled That The PJSC Nizhnekamskshina (MCX:NKSH) Share Price Increased 136%

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. One great example is PJSC Nizhnekamskshina (MCX:NKSH) which saw its share price drive 136% higher over five years. On top of that, the share price is up 48% in about a quarter.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, PJSC Nizhnekamskshina moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that PJSC Nizhnekamskshina shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 72% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 19%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how PJSC Nizhnekamskshina scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on RU exchanges.

