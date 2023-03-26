Shareholders in Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) are in the red if they invested a year ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) share price has gained 13% in the last three months. But that doesn't alter the fact that returns have lagged the market over the last year. Indeed, shareholders received returns of 9.2% whereas the market is down , returning (-9.2%) over the last year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Even though the Timbercreek Financial share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

We don't see any weakness in the Timbercreek Financial's dividend so the steady payout can't really explain the share price drop. From what we can see, revenue is pretty flat, so that doesn't really explain the share price drop. Unless, of course, the market was expecting a revenue uptick.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Timbercreek Financial the TSR over the last 1 year was -9.2%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Timbercreek Financial shareholders are down 9.2% over twelve months (even including dividends), which isn't far from the market return of -9.2%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 5%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data remains strong, and the share price is simply down on sentiment, then this could be an opportunity worth investigating. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Timbercreek Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Timbercreek Financial (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

