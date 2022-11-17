Shareholders in TMC Life Sciences Berhad (KLSE:TMCLIFE) are in the red if they invested five years ago

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the TMC Life Sciences Berhad (KLSE:TMCLIFE) share price up 22% in a single quarter. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. After all, the share price is down 30% in that time, significantly under-performing the market.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

While the share price declined over five years, TMC Life Sciences Berhad actually managed to increase EPS by an average of 17% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Due to the lack of correlation between the EPS growth and the falling share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics to try to understand the share price movement.

The modest 0.4% dividend yield is unlikely to be guiding the market view of the stock. Revenue is actually up 8.1% over the time period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that TMC Life Sciences Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 7.3% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 5% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for TMC Life Sciences Berhad you should know about.

