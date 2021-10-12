Shareholders in Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) are in the red if they invested a year ago

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 31%. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 25%. Trean Insurance Group hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 31% in the last three months.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Even though the Trean Insurance Group share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Trean Insurance Group's revenue is actually up 119% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how Trean Insurance Group has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Trean Insurance Group's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While Trean Insurance Group shareholders are down 31% for the year, the market itself is up 25%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 31% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Trean Insurance Group (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

