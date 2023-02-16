Shareholders in Tune Protect Group Berhad (KLSE:TUNEPRO) are in the red if they invested five years ago

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Tune Protect Group Berhad (KLSE:TUNEPRO) share price has gained some 60% in the last three months. But that is little comfort to those holding over the last half decade, sitting on a big loss. The share price has failed to impress anyone , down a sizable 58% during that time. So we're hesitant to put much weight behind the short term increase. We'd err towards caution given the long term under-performance.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Tune Protect Group Berhad made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over half a decade Tune Protect Group Berhad reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 12% for each year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. It seems appropriate, then, that the share price slid about 10% annually during that time. It's fair to say most investors don't like to invest in loss making companies with falling revenue. This looks like a really risky stock to buy, at a glance.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Tune Protect Group Berhad's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Tune Protect Group Berhad's TSR of was a loss of 55% for the 5 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Tune Protect Group Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 6.3% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 9% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Tune Protect Group Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Tune Protect Group Berhad that you should be aware of.

