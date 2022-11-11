Shareholders in VEEM (ASX:VEE) are in the red if they invested a year ago

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE) share price up 12% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. During that time the share price has sank like a stone, descending 51%. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately VEEM reported an EPS drop of 75% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 51% the share price fall. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared. With a P/E ratio of 62.23, it's fair to say the market sees an EPS rebound on the cards.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 3.7% in the twelve months, VEEM shareholders did even worse, losing 51% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 2%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with VEEM .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

