Shareholders in Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. We wouldn't blame Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 81% in just one year. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. Victorian Plumbing Group may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Even worse, it's down 15% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Victorian Plumbing Group had to report a 82% decline in EPS over the last year. This change in EPS is remarkably close to the 81% decrease in the share price. So it seems that the market sentiment has not changed much, despite the weak results. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Victorian Plumbing Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Victorian Plumbing Group shareholders are happy with the loss of 81% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 5.5%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 12%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Victorian Plumbing Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

