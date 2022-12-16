Shareholders in Winton Land (NZSE:WIN) are in the red if they invested a year ago

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Anyone who held Winton Land Limited (NZSE:WIN) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. To wit the share price is down 55% in that time. Because Winton Land hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Furthermore, it's down 31% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Winton Land reported an EPS drop of 44% for the last year. We note that the 55% share price drop is very close to the EPS drop. So it seems that the market sentiment has not changed much, despite the weak results. Rather, the share price is remains a similar multiple of the EPS, suggesting the outlook remains the same.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Winton Land's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Winton Land shareholders are down 55% for the year (even including dividends), even worse than the market loss of 9.4%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 31%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Winton Land you should be aware of.

