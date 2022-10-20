Should Shareholders Worry About Compumedics Limited's (ASX:CMP) CEO Compensation Package?

The underwhelming performance at Compumedics Limited (ASX:CMP) recently has probably not pleased shareholders. The next AGM coming up on 26 October 2022 will be a chance for shareholders to have their concerns addressed by the board, challenge management on company strategy and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may help change the company's future prospects. We think most shareholders will probably pass the CEO compensation, based on what we gathered.

How Does Total Compensation For David Burton Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Compumedics Limited has a market capitalization of AU$43m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$251k over the year to June 2022. That's a fairly small increase of 3.0% over the previous year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at AU$228.3k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below AU$319m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was AU$534k. Accordingly, Compumedics pays its CEO under the industry median. Furthermore, David Burton directly owns AU$24m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$228k AU$223k 91% Other AU$23k AU$21k 9% Total Compensation AU$251k AU$244k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 61% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 39% of the pie. According to our research, Compumedics has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at Compumedics Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Compumedics Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 30% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 5.6% over the last year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the EPS is down. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Compumedics Limited Been A Good Investment?

The return of -65% over three years would not have pleased Compumedics Limited shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. We identified 3 warning signs for Compumedics (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

