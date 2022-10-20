Should Shareholders Worry About Compumedics Limited's (ASX:CMP) CEO Compensation Package?

The underwhelming performance at Compumedics Limited (ASX:CMP) recently has probably not pleased shareholders. The next AGM coming up on 26 October 2022 will be a chance for shareholders to have their concerns addressed by the board, challenge management on company strategy and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may help change the company's future prospects. We think most shareholders will probably pass the CEO compensation, based on what we gathered.

How Does Total Compensation For David Burton Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Compumedics Limited has a market capitalization of AU$43m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$251k over the year to June 2022. That's a fairly small increase of 3.0% over the previous year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at AU$228.3k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below AU$319m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was AU$534k. Accordingly, Compumedics pays its CEO under the industry median. Furthermore, David Burton directly owns AU$24m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component

2022

2021

Proportion (2022)

Salary

AU$228k

AU$223k

91%

Other

AU$23k

AU$21k

9%

Total Compensation

AU$251k

AU$244k

100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 61% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 39% of the pie. According to our research, Compumedics has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

ceo-compensation
ceo-compensation

A Look at Compumedics Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Compumedics Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 30% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 5.6% over the last year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the EPS is down. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Compumedics Limited Been A Good Investment?

The return of -65% over three years would not have pleased Compumedics Limited shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. We identified 3 warning signs for Compumedics (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

