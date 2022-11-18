Should Shareholders Worry About Rand Mining Limited's (ASX:RND) CEO Compensation Package?

The underwhelming performance at Rand Mining Limited (ASX:RND) recently has probably not pleased shareholders. There is an opportunity for shareholders to influence management to turn the performance around by voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration at the AGM coming up on 25 November 2022. The data we gathered below shows that CEO compensation looks acceptable for now.

Comparing Rand Mining Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that Rand Mining Limited has a market capitalization of AU$81m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$101k for the year to June 2022. That's a notable decrease of 28% on last year. Notably, the salary which is AU$91.7k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below AU$301m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was AU$371k. Accordingly, Rand Mining pays its CEO under the industry median. What's more, Anton Billis holds AU$3.2m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$92k AU$92k 91% Other AU$9.2k AU$48k 9% Total Compensation AU$101k AU$140k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 60% of total compensation represents salary and 40% is other remuneration. Rand Mining pays out 91% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Rand Mining Limited's Growth

Over the last three years, Rand Mining Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 45% per year. Its revenue is down 26% over the previous year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Rand Mining Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -32% over three years, Rand Mining Limited shareholders would by and large be disappointed. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We did our research and identified 4 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) in Rand Mining we think you should know about.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

