Should Shareholders Worry About Zicom Group Limited's (ASX:ZGL) CEO Compensation Package?

The underwhelming performance at Zicom Group Limited (ASX:ZGL) recently has probably not pleased shareholders. There is an opportunity for shareholders to influence management to turn the performance around by voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration at the AGM coming up on 17 November 2022. We think most shareholders will probably pass the CEO compensation, based on what we gathered.

How Does Total Compensation For Yew Sim Kok Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Zicom Group Limited has a market capitalization of AU$15m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as S$258k for the year to June 2022. That is, the compensation was roughly the same as last year. Notably, the salary which is S$240.0k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below AU$310m, reported a median total CEO compensation of S$473k. This suggests that Yew Sim Kok is paid below the industry median. Furthermore, Yew Sim Kok directly owns AU$92k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary S$240k S$240k 93% Other S$18k S$15k 7% Total Compensation S$258k S$255k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 70% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 30% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Zicom Group pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at Zicom Group Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Zicom Group Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 44% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 1.4%.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced EPS. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Zicom Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 15% over three years, many shareholders in Zicom Group Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Zicom Group that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

