Shareholders in Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) have lost 58%, as stock drops 23% this past week

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. For example, after five long years the Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) share price is a whole 61% lower. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 38%. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 23%.

Since Wynn Resorts has shed US$1.9b from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Wynn Resorts wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over half a decade Wynn Resorts reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 16% for each year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. Arguably, the market has responded appropriately to this business performance by sending the share price down 10% (annualized) in the same time period. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and don't grow revenues. You might be better off spending your money on a leisure activity. You'd want to research this company pretty thoroughly before buying, it looks a bit too risky for us.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Wynn Resorts' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Wynn Resorts shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 58%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Wynn Resorts shareholders are down 38% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 25%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 10% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Wynn Resorts better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Wynn Resorts that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

