Shareholders in New Zealand Refining (NZSE:NZR) are in the red if they invested three years ago

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. Long term The New Zealand Refining Company Limited (NZSE:NZR) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Unfortunately, they have held through a 63% decline in the share price in that time.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Check out our latest analysis for New Zealand Refining

Because New Zealand Refining made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last three years, New Zealand Refining's revenue dropped 17% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. With no profits and falling revenue it is no surprise that investors have been dumping the stock, pushing the price down by 18% per year over that time. When revenue is dropping, and losses are still costing, and the share price sinking fast, it's fair to ask if something is remiss. After losing money on a declining business with falling stock price, we always consider whether eager bagholders are still offering us a reasonable exit price.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

This free interactive report on New Zealand Refining's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that New Zealand Refining shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 61% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 9% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with New Zealand Refining .

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NZ exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Design simplicity and celebrity collaborations fuel Crocs Q3 sales growth: CEO

    Andrew Rees, Crocs CEO, discusses the company's latest upbeat earnings report.

  • Key Investor Bails After Learning He's In New Trump Company: 'Not A Close Call'

    Trump's new social media company shot up in value, but at least one investor says it's not about the money.

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best dividend stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s hedge fund and his investment philosophy and go directly to read the 5 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett is an American businessman, investor, and CEO […]

  • Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    Retiring with a million dollars is a good goal. A larger or smaller sum might work well for you, but for many, if not most, of us, a million dollars will go far. If you apply the flawed-but-still-useful 4% rule to it, withdraw 4% of that million dollars in your first year of retirement, and adjust the withdrawal for inflation in each successive year, the money stands a good chance of supporting you for several decades.

  • David Tepper shuns stock market: ‘Sometimes there’s times to make money … sometimes there’s times not to lose money’

    David Tepper, billionaire investor and one of the world’s top hedge-fund managers, isn't a fan of the stock market, right now.

  • 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 high-yield dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is the chief of Fisher Asset Management, a Washington-based hedge fund with […]

  • You Can't Afford to Miss These 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks

    Adding shares to your portfolio in fast-growing businesses is an exciting way to play the stock market. Witnessing these companies boost their revenue and earnings as they steal market share and gain customers in their industries is rewarding for any investor to see. Continue reading to learn why Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI), Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX), and Petco (NASDAQ: WOOF) are all solid growth stocks you should consider buying.

  • Watchdog says ‘substantial reason to believe’ that congressman’s wife used insider info in stock trade

    A congressional ethics watchdog has concluded there is “substantial reason to believe” that the wife of Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly used nonpublic information gained through her husband's position in Congress to purchase stock last year, a likely violation of federal law and House rules.

  • Intel CEO tries to calm investors spooked by aggressive spending plan to regain tech lead

    Investors sent Intel stock further into the red as company executives outlined aggressive spending plans on a conference call with analysts. Intel stock (Nasdaq: INTC) was down at times more than 9% despite a mixed third quarter financial performance that saw the company beat expectations on earnings per share. The major sticking point appeared to be around a dip in gross margins that CEO Pat Gelsinger said would be down for two to three years while the company spends to get back to a leading edge product position.

  • Trump deal delivers $420 million windfall for dealmaker

    (Reuters) -A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the Miami-based blank-check acquisition firm he is leading, was worth $423 million on Thursday after his deal to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group was announced, according to a regulatory filing and Reuters calculations. Orlando invested only $3 million in Digital World, and is set to receive the windfall because the deal entitles him to additional compensation in shares as sponsor of the firm, the filing shows.

  • Think Everything’s Expensive Now? Get Ready for What’s Next

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerConsumers around the world are about to get socked with even higher prices on everyday items, companies from food giant Unilever Plc to lubricant maker

  • Here’s what worked the last time stagflation reared its ugly head, according to Goldman Sachs

    NEED TO KNOW Everyone’s talking about stagflation but no one on Wall Street believes it’s coming. A sampling. UBS: “We don’t expect stagflation to become endemic.” Citi: “Stagflation is a metaphor (for now).

  • Tom Lee: This 1 key driver puts Bitcoin as high as $168,000 before 2022 (it's not as crazy as you think)

    170% surge by year-end? Here's why and how to buy.

  • 3 Long-Term Investments You'll Thank Yourself for Later

    These companies are not only leaders of their respective markets, but also part of markets with permanent staying power.

  • 7 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Albertsons, Crown Castle International, and American Electric Power were among the larger U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week.

  • The joys — and drawbacks — of a living inheritance

    Currently, everyone has a lifetime exemption of $11.7 million that they can gift tax-free. Here’s one of my favorite strategies: Everyone can give up to $15,000 tax-free to anyone under the current (2021) annual gift tax exclusion. This means that a married couple can give their kids, grandkids, and any other individual $30,000 a year ($15,000 per person) completely tax-free.

  • Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Pinterest shares are on a recovery. Let's find out why it's not too late for investors to hop aboard.

  • New COVID stimulus checks are coming to some US workers

    The Biden administration is working to get $700 million to workers in hard-hit industries.

  • Why We Are Not Worried About Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Dividend

    After reporting the Q3 earnings, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) "took one on the chin" as the stock is down 10% pre-market. Like (almost) every major tech company, Intel's operations have also been plagued with supply chain bottlenecks and component shortages. Yet, the CEO, Pat Gelsinger, remains optimistic that the worst is in the rear-view mirror.