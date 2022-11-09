Shares in Apple supplier Goertek tumble after client suspends order

Josh Ye
·1 min read

By Josh Ye

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares in Goertek Inc tumbled on Wednesday after the China-based supplier for companies such as Apple and Meta Platforms said an unidentified overseas client had asked it to suspend assembly work for a smart acoustic product.

Goertek said late on Tuesday it had received the notice from a "major overseas client", without disclosing the identity of the customer or product. The suspension would impact up to 3.3 billion yuan ($455.05 million) in revenue, equivalent to about 4.2% of the company's total revenue in 2021, it said.

Shares in Goertek fell by their maximum, triggering a trading suspension in accordance with exchange rules.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst at research firm TF Securities, said on Twitter that, according to his checks, the product involved could be Apple's AirPods Pro 2. "Goertek's suspension of production is more likely due to production issues rather than demand issues," he said.

Apple and Goertek, whose clients also include Samsung and Microsoft, did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Goertek rivals Luxshare and AAC Technologies jumped as high as 4.6% and 14.6%, respectively, before paring gains. The two companies were up about 0.5% and 5%, respectively, near the end of the morning session.

($1 = 7.2520 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's Created a Grease-Proof Gaming Chair

    It was only a matter of time, really.

  • FedEx says current-quarter volumes in U.S. below projections

    Delivery providers like FedEx and United Parcel Service Inc witnessed a surge in e-commerce volumes in the early days of the pandemic, but the firms are now left with excess delivery capacity, after the demand nosedived. "In the U.S., you're seeing again, as anticipated, a bit of a reset from the e-commerce boom and the volume surges that accompany that," FedEx Chief Financial Officer Michael Lenz said while speaking at the Baird Global Industrial Conference.

  • Donald Trump appeals New York court order for watchdog at company

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday appealed a judge's order to install a watchdog at the Trump Organization before a civil fraud case by the state's attorney general goes to trial. Manhattan-based Justice Arthur Engoron on Thursday granted state Attorney General Letitia James' request to appoint an independent monitor to halt alleged ongoing fraud at the real estate company and keep the Trumps from transferring assets out of her reach. Engoron's order bars the defendants from transferring assets without court approval, and requires that the monitor receive a "full and accurate description" of the Trump Organization's structure and assets.

  • Myanmar tops Asian summit's agenda as global issues loom

    Southeast Asian leaders convene in the Cambodian capital Thursday, faced with the challenge of trying to curtail escalating violence in Myanmar while the country’s military-led government shows no signs of complying with the group’s peace plan. U.S. President Joe Biden will be on hand for the Phnom Penh summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which comes as Washington and Beijing are increasingly jockeying for influence in the Asia-Pacific region. It sets the stage for the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, Indonesia, that immediately follow and are expected to include Chinese President Xi Jinping and possibly Russian President Vladimir Putin, then the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Bangkok.

  • Webb Telescope's Mid-Infrared Camera Is Fully Back in Action After Worrisome Glitch

    After a hiatus, one of Webb Space Telescope’s cameras will be fully operational again following an engineering test that took place last week.

  • Minnesota Senate, Attorney General races to be decided

    Voters are turning out in large numbers to decide multiple key races in Minnesota, including the Second Congressional District and Attorney General. FOX 9’s Rob Olson and Mary McGuire are onsite reporting the latest from each race.

  • Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

    Shares of Robinhood, the brokerage, plummeted by 15% as FTX was acquired to save it from collapsing.

  • Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

    The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely

  • Not just job cuts: Elon Musk eliminated Twitter's ‘Days of rest’ and work-from-home policies last week — pushing a '24/7' work culture hard. Here are 3 other investments the billionaire likes

    New boss. New rules.

  • If You Invested $10,000 In Berkshire Hathaway In 2012, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Berkshire Hathaway has made several acquisitions and many big equity investments over the past decade.

  • The 5 most common mistakes lottery winners make that the $2.04 billion Powerball winner should avoid

    The $2.04 billion Powerball winner should heed these 5 common mistakes from previous lottery winners.

  • 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Still Buying Hand Over Fist

    Warren Buffett likes bear markets, telling CNBC in 2018, "The best chance to deploy capital is when things are going down." Unsurprisingly, Buffett took action as the S&P fell. Here are two stocks Buffett is still buying hand over fist.

  • Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

    Stocks can climb higher with the midterm elections, according to Mike Wilson, who was voted Institutional Investor's best portfolio strategist.

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 13 Stocks, Should You Too?

    In this article, we discuss the 13 stocks which Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood has been really optimistic about her bets over the past few months. However, the massive losses suffered by her […]

  • Down 96%, This Stock Could Be Worth Buying if You Can Handle the Risk

    Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shareholders have lost almost everything in the past 18 months. In short, the housing-technology company has seen its business grow quickly, but a brutally fast downturn in the housing market (where it generates almost all of its revenues) caught it in a bad position, with skyrocketing expenses, and investors are bailing. It's probably stronger than you think, and the upside on the other side of the real estate downturn is tremendous.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down 70% This Year

    After finishing in the black on Friday, markets started this week with additional gains – although year-to-date the S&P 500 has slipped back into the bear territory. The recent high volatility comes in the wake of the Fed’s interest rate hike last week, and the intention to keep rates high as it battles to curb inflation. It’s hard to tell where the markets are heading right now, but at least according to market expert Ed Yardeni, we’re already near the bottom of the bear market. Yardeni believe

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two screaming buys and one industry leader with clear red flags.

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • Bitcoin Plunges to Lowest Level in Two Weeks. Blame Warring Crypto Billionaires.

    Traders had been betting that Bitcoin had hit its bottom, but the largest crypto and other digital assets are sliding below key levels Tuesday.

  • Meta will begin laying off employees on Wednesday morning - WSJ

    Zuckerberg appeared downcast in Tuesday's meeting and said he was accountable for the company's missteps and his overoptimism about growth had led to overstaffing, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter. He described broad cuts and specifically mentioned the recruiting and business teams as among those facing layoffs, the report said, adding an internal announcement of the company's layoff plans is expected around 6 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday. Meta's head of human resources, Lori Goler, said employees who lose their jobs will be provided with at least four months of salary as severance, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.