Shares drop as stubborn U.S. inflation stokes worries on rates, economy

FILE PHOTO: Broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai
Tom Westbrook
·3 min read

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Stocks fell and the dollar held firm on Thursday as data showed U.S. inflation persistently high, and investors worried about the economic toll of aggressive interest rate hikes to tame it.

U.S. markets whipsawed after the news, then closed sharply lower. S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% in a bumpy Asia session. Foreign exchange trade was also volatile, but has left the dollar index within a whisker of a two-decade high.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1%. Japan's Nikkei fell 1%.

Bitcoin was pinned below $30,000 on Thursday, nursing loses from an almost 27% wipeout that has taken $11,000 off its price in about a week.

Headline U.S. consumer prices rose 8.3% for the 12 months to April. That was slower than the 8.5% pace of a month earlier and raised hopes that the pace of price rises has peaked. However, it was also higher than market forecasts for 8.1%, and reaffirmed concerns that rates will need to rise quickly to tame it.

"We're now very much embedded with at least two further hikes of 50 basis points on the agenda. For equity markets that really is the end of free money," said Damian Rooney, director of institutional sales at brokerage Argonaut in Perth.

"I think we probably were delusional six months ago with the rise of U.S. equities on hopes and prayers and the madness of the meme stocks, and suddenly were going a little bit back to what is reality," he said.

Apple shares fell 5% overnight, dragging the S&P 500 down 1.65% and the Nasdaq down 3.2%.

Short-dated Treasuries were dumped in the wake of the data, but the longer end of the curve rallied as investors worried steep rate hikes would slam the brakes on growth.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell six basis points (bps) overnight and dropped a further four bps in Tokyo trade to 2.8877%. The gap between two-year and 10-year yields narrowed, flattening the yield curve.

"There should be a tipping point in how far the Fed can be pressed before odds clearly point towards a hard landing," said NatWest Markets' U.S. rates strategist Jan Nevruzi.

SELL IN MAY

The Nasdaq is down nearly 8% in May so far and more than 25% this year, bearing the brunt of selling as higher U.S. yields draw money out of expensively priced tech stocks.

Cryptocurrency markets are also melting down, with the collapse of the so-called stablecoin TerraUSD highlighting the turmoil.

A weakening growth picture outside the United States too is battering investor confidence, as war in Ukraine threatens an energy crisis in Europe and lengthening lockdowns in China throw another spanner into supply chain chaos.

Property developer Sunac China said it missed a bond interest payment and will miss more as China's real estate sector remains in the grip of a credit crunch.

The uncertainty about nearly everything except U.S. rate rises has benefited the dollar. It held the euro near recent lows at $1.0524 on Thursday and hovered around 129.78 yen, while trade-sensitive currencies were squeezed.

The Australian dollar was volatile in the wake of the U.S. inflation data, but was unable to hold its ground above $0.70 and last bought $0.6943.

Sterling was at a two-year low of $1.2230 as a stand-off over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland deepens.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority spent $202 million on Thursday to support the Hong Kong dollar which hit the weaker end of its peg to the greenback.

In commodity trade, oil steadied after a Wednesday surge amid concerns about westbound gas flows from Russia to Europe.

Brent crude futures edged 0.7% lower to $106.78 a barrel and U.S. crude was 0.6% lower at $105.07 a barrel.

British activity and growth data is due later in the day.

(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Duke Energy secures offshore wind lease in NC with $155M bid

    To someday have wind turbines spinning off of the coastline, part of a federal goal of delivering 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy capacity by 2030. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), part of the Department of the Interior, has auctioned two lease areas covering more than 110,091 combined. TotalEnergies Renewables USA: 54,937 acres for $160 million TotalEnergies was initially founded in 1924 to enable France to play a key role in oil and gas, according to its website.

  • Garrett Hedlund Shows Off Abs in Shirtless Gym Selfie

    Garrett Hedlund shed some layers to show off his chiseled body. Any reason for the big muscles? Here's what he had to say.

  • Shares churn, close down; yields fall after U.S. inflation data

    Wall Street stocks closed sharply lower and Treasury yields fell in Wednesday's volatile session as oil prices rallied and investors worried about the potential for an economic slowdown. U.S. equity indexes had traded higher and lower during the volatile session as investors picked through U.S. inflation data for clues about the Federal Reserve's rate hiking path. U.S. data showed higher-than-expected core inflation, excluding items such as oil prices.

  • Why Making Dinner Reservations Is Harder (and How to Get Them Anyway)

    The weather is warmer, COVID restrictions have lifted (in most places), and people are ready to hit the hottest restaurants. For some, it’s a return to dining that’s been two years in the making—pre-pandemic, while it was easy enough to simply walk into a restaurant and sit down, more restaurants these days have implemented reservation systems to better manage crowds and staffing.

  • Finnish PM says joining NATO will strengthen security

    Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said the possibility of her country joining NATO was for the security of its citizens and called for the international community to unite in stepping up sanctions against Russia during talks Wednesday in Japan. Non-aligned Finland and Sweden are set to announce their positions on NATO membership this week in what could be a serious blow to Russia as its military struggles to make decisive gains in Ukraine. “If Finland makes this historical step it is for the security of our own citizens," Marin told a news conference after holding talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

  • Dollar hovers near two-decade high as CPI keeps aggressive U.S. rate hikes likely

    The U.S. dollar held near a two-decade high on Wednesday after U.S. inflation moderated less than markets had expected, keeping the Federal Reserve on course to tighten policy aggressively. The consumer price index climbed 8.3% on an annual basis in April, easing from 8.5% in March but outstripping the 8.1% estimate of economists. The data suggested inflation may have peaked, but was unlikely to cool quickly and derail the Fed's current monetary policy plans.

  • Musk: Trump's Permanent Twitter Ban Is 'Flat-Out Stupid'

    Twitter was foolish in kicking former President Donald Trump off of the service, and permanent bans should be extremely rare, said Elon Musk, the billionaire who has agreed to acquire the social media company.

  • Do you remember the Notre Dame Church fire?

    Good morning, and hope you're having a great Thursday so far! Let’s check out today’s top stories.

  • At mercy of zealous residential committees, Shanghai's locked-down vent frustration

    Last week, Elizabeth Liu and her husband were excited about the prospect of leaving their Shanghai residential compound for the first time in over a month. All but one building in the compound had just been reclassified as low risk after 14 days of no COVID cases. But after he returned, the couple received a visit from a member of their compound's residential committee and two policemen who told them to stay home.

  • Biden calls to congratulate presumptive Philippine president

    U.S. President Joe Biden called Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday to congratulate him over his apparent landslide victory in the Philippine presidential election, Manila’s ambassador to Washington said. Biden is among the first world leaders to recognize the electoral triumph of Marcos Jr., the namesake son of the ousted dictator whose candidacy alarmed human rights activists and pro-democracy groups. “President Biden told him Washington is looking forward to working with him and cited the shared history of the longtime treaty allies,” Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez told The Associated Press, adding the two spoke for more than 10 minutes.

  • Sri Lanka's ruling family in fight for survival as crisis worsens

    Now former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is in hiding in a heavily fortified military base, protected by the armed forces. A scion of the Rajapaksa family beloved by many Sri Lankans for ending a protracted civil war, the 76-year-old is now a pariah. An economic crisis, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic mismanagement, has drained the country of money to pay for fuel, medicine and other vital supplies, meaning lengthy blackouts and long queues for gasoline.

  • Stocks Extend Drop on Worries Over High Inflation: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell Thursday after elevated US inflation bolstered the case for aggressive monetary tightening and sparked a slide on Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: US Looks at Sending New, Tank-Busting DronesAn Asi

  • Sri Lanka crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa speech fails to reassure as crisis grows

    President Gotabaya Rajapaksa again ignored calls to resign amid protests over an economic crisis.

  • Federal judge says ‘nothing is being done to protect us’

    Federal Judge Esther Salas of New Jersey, whose son was killed in a retaliatory attack in 2020 by a man angry at the handling of his case, said Tuesday that “nothing is being done to protect” federal judges. Salas, the first Hispanic woman to serve as a United States magistrate judge in New Jersey, told…

  • Is Recession Imminent or Have the Bears Gripped Wall Street?

    At this stage, it will be better to stay with quality stocks like MMM, MAR, XOM, COP and ADP.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rebounding Ahead of EIA Data after Shrugging Off Unexpected API Build

    In the U.S., crude, distillates and gasoline inventories likely fell last week, a preliminary Reuters poll of weekly data showed on Monday.

  • Instacart confidentially files for U.S. IPO

    The San Francisco-based startup did not specify its IPO size, price range nor details on when the listing is expected to hit the market. The company, a pandemic darling as doorstep delivery boomed, had cut its valuation by nearly 40% to about $24 billion in March, in an unusual move that showed how market volatility affected high-flying private companies. Reuters had reported last year that the delivery platform is considering going public through a direct listing, concerned that it could leave money on the table through a traditional IPO.

  • Rebekah Gardner with an And One vs. New York Liberty

    Rebekah Gardner (Chicago Sky) with an And One vs. New York Liberty, 05/11/2022

  • The S&P 500 is having its worst year so far in six decades: DataTrek

    New data released by DataTrek Research shows that the S&P 500 is having its worst start to the year since 1962.

  • S.Korea's new president signals tougher line on N.Korea

    STORY: Yoon gave the remarks in his inauguration speech after being sworn in at a ceremony in Seoul. He won a tight election in March as the standard bearer of the main conservative People Power Party, less than a year after entering politics following a 26-year career as a prosecutor."While North Korea’s nuclear weapon programs are a threat not only to our security and that of Northeast Asia, the door to dialog will remain open so that we can peacefully resolve this threat," Yoon said.Yoon, 61, will face two major problems as he takes office: a belligerent North Korea testing new weapons and inflation threatening to undermine an economic recovery from two years of COVID-19 gloom.