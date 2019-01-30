Shares of Iron Ore Stocks Soar After Vale's Production Cuts

What happened

Shares of iron ore producers are having one of their best days in years after Brazilian iron ore giant Vale SA (NYSE: VALE) announced it would close 10 tailing dams and shutter operations at several mines after last week's dam collapse. Here's a quick recap of some of the stocks climbing on today's news as of 10:45 a.m. EST.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) : Up 15.7%

: Up 15.7% Companhia Siderugica Nacional (CSN) (NYSE: SID) : Up 11.9%

(CSN) : Up 11.9% Vale: Up 8%

BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) : Up 1.9%

So what

Iron ore is a commodity business, plain and simple. The price for that commodity is going to swing wildly based on the amount of supply available and demand for the stuff. Over the past several years, iron ore has suffered from oversupply. Several mining companies were betting heavily on China's voracious appetite for iron ore and built numerous new mines from 2005 to 2010. Once Chinese demand -- which is about half of global demand -- started to wane, the market found itself with too much supply.

For years, many of the world's largest iron ore miners -- BHP, Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), Vale -- tried to fight for market share, but eventually all of them capitulated and started to shutter less profitable or lower-quality iron-ore-grade mines. Only recently have iron ore prices started to climb to the point that companies could generate a decent return.

Today, the supply side of the equation just got smaller as Vale announced it would be closing operations at several of its mines in Brazil following the recent tailings dam collapse. The dam collapse has left hundreds missing, and 84 people have been reported dead.

Vale's cutting 10% of supply is a big deal for the overall industry both because it is a major supplier and because its iron ore quality is among the highest of the major miners'. It currently produces about 65 million tons of pellets -- a slightly refined product with high iron ore content. Pellets and higher-quality iron ore have been in greater demand lately as Chinese steel mills have tried to curb pollution by using higher-quality feedstocks.

So the loss of Vale's higher-quality iron ore will have a large impact on pellets and higher-ore-content-grade material. For companies like Cleveland-Cliffs and Companhia Siderugica Nacional that produce higher-quality iron ore and pellets, it will likely mean even larger gains on prices than for lower-grade-ore producers like the Australian mining giants.