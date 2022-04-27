Shares in Japanese beermaker Asahi jump after it announces price hikes

FILE PHOTO: Asahi Super Dry beer cans are displayed at the Asahi Group Holdings headquarters in Tokyo
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Asahi Group Holdings surged on Wednesday after the Japanese beermaker announced its first price increases for canned beer in 14 years and a range of other price hikes to cope with rising costs.

Retail prices on 162 items, mostly beer products, will rise between 6% and 10% from Oct. 1, reflecting increasing costs for materials, energy, and transportation, it said on Tuesday after the market closed.

After decades of deflation in Japan, consumer price pressures have mounted as the cost of fuel and other commodities soar in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and due to logistical snags caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Asahi's stock climbed 5% in morning trade, outperforming a 1.9% drop in the benchmark Nikkei index.

Rivals Kirin Holdings Co and Sapporo Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday they are considering price increases but have not made a decision yet.

A Suntory Holdings Ltd spokesperson said the company had no comment, noting the company's last prices changes for its alcoholic products were in October 2020.

Asahi is Japan's biggest beer maker, commanding nearly 40% of the market.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Asian markets sink as traders fret over global outlook

    Asian markets were back in negative territory Wednesday following a rout on Wall Street as traders are faced with a perfect storm of crises including China's Covid-linked economic woes, US interest rate hikes, soaring inflation and the Ukraine war.

  • Ukraine removes Hirohito from video after Japan protests

    Ukraine's government has apologized and removed a photo of Japanese wartime Emperor Hirohito from a video showing him with Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini after Japan protested, officials said Monday. Japan will continue to support Ukrainians who are defending their country from Russia's invasion despite the “completely inappropriate” portrayal of Hirohito, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said.

  • Australia’s Hot Inflation Builds Case for Election Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayUkraine Latest: Russia to Cut Gas Flows, UN Chief to UkraineAustralia’s core inflation accelerated to the fastest pace since 2009, prompting traders to price in an interest-rate increase at Tuesday’s central bank meeting that’s bein

  • Alphabet Revenue Misses Estimates on YouTube, Europe Ads

    (Bloomberg) -- Google parent Alphabet Inc. reported first-quarter revenue that fell short of analysts’ expectations, a rare miss for the technology giant reflecting slower ad sales in Europe and a lackluster performance by its YouTube video service. The shares declined about 6% in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billi

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Microsoft Pops After Nasdaq Breaks Lower, Tesla Dives

    The Nasdaq tumbled to a 13-month low Tuesday as Tesla stock dived amid Elon Musk's Twitter deal. Microsoft, Google led earnings late.

  • Twitter-Musk deal includes $1 billion termination fee - filing

    One of the conditions for Musk's payment is if the deal falls through because the equity, debt and or margin loan financing needed is not funded, the filing said. Twitter said on Monday that Musk had secured $25.5 billion of debt and margin loan financing and is providing a $21 billion equity commitment. Twitter, which is subject to "no-shop" restrictions, will have to pay the same termination fee under specified circumstances, the filing said.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of a handful that has elected to split its stock in a bid to make it more attractive to smaller investors. While the move doesn't add any value to the underlying company, Tesla's recent operational performance certainly does. When Tesla announced plans to split last month, its stock jumped over 8% on the day.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Right Now

    The rise of the metaverse has the potential to be one of the most influential technology trends of the next decade. Video games already boast levels of engagement that trounce those of nearly every other entertainment medium, and applying some of the basic precepts of interactive virtual worlds to platforms for online socialization and business could present revolutionary growth opportunities. While the metaverse has huge potential over the long term, the market has recently lost its appetite for stocks that trade at forward-looking, growth-dependent valuations.

  • A secular bear market is here, says this money manager. These are the key steps for investors to take now.

    There's trouble under the market hood, says our call of the day from RTM Capital Advisors' chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II. Investors need cash and their wits about them.

  • Lucid lands 100K EV order from its Saudi investors

    Lucid Group's largest shareholder has agreed to buy 100,000 of its electric vehicles over the next decade. The government of Saudi Arabia, which is connected to the kingdom's Public Investment Fund that owns 61% of Lucid, has made an initial commitment to buy 50,000 of Lucid's EV with an option to purchase an additional 50,000 vehicles over that same 10-year time frame, according to an announcement Tuesday. The pledge includes the Lucid Air, a luxury sedan that launched last year, as well as future models such as the upcoming Gravity SUV.

  • Oil just dropped below $98 a barrel and analysts are now backing away from their $200 predictions, saying war and COVID may ‘calm high prices’

    Prices may soon get cheaper at the pump as oil drops below $98 and analysts say we may be close to peak oil.

  • 3 Soaring Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy for $76 or Less

    They aren't the most exciting stocks out there, but these long-term winners have what they need to keep climbing.

  • This Under-the-Radar Passive Income Producer Yields 7% With Plenty of Fuel to Keep Growing

    The company recently unveiled an acquisition that will give it more fuel to continue growing its big-time payout.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Triple in 2022

    Starting lines matter, and these three growing companies just happen to have stocks that are 52% to 93% off their all-time highs.

  • The S&P 500 will ‘fall sharply’ and join an ongoing bear market, Morgan Stanley warns

    Morgan Stanley says inflation has peaked but argues investors should be cautious as the S&P 500 is likely to "fall sharply" as the Fed raises rates

  • 3 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The semiconductor industry is arguably the most important contributor to modern-day electronics, from computers to smartphones and even cars. The sector is responsible for producing advanced computer chips that power those technologies, and in the next decade, it could be worth over $1 trillion annually. Three Motley Fool contributors think those stocks are the best way to capture the chip sector's future growth, and they could be ultra-long-term performers for your portfolio.

  • The stock market is poised to rebound this week as corporate buybacks return, JPMorgan's quant guru says

    To position for upside in the stock market, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic recommends investors take a barbell approach to their portfolio.

  • Twitter, Musk Deal Includes $1 Billion Termination Agreement

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. will be required to pay a termination fee of $1 billion under certain circumstances if it ends an agreement to be acquired by Elon Musk for $44 billion, according to a filing on Tuesday. Musk will also be subjected to the same fee if he ends the deal. Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTesla Stock Drop

  • A Moscow broker explains what's happening in Russia's chaotic markets, where vultures are scavenging for profit and the Kremlin is propping up stocks and the ruble

    A strange calm has settled on Russia's financial markets. But scratch under the surface, and almost everything has changed.