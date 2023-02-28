Shares look cheap at this bank – and it looks well-equipped to weather any downturn

Russ Mould
·4 min read
lloyds bank
lloyds bank

Add a forecast £1.8bn dividend to a proposed £2bn share buyback and Lloyds Banking Group is, in effect, offering its shareholders an 11pc cash yield on its £34bn market capitalisation. That beats inflation, let alone government bonds, so patient investors are being paid to just sit and wait out any economic – or political – squalls.

And sit and wait is what they may have to do. As was the case with the full-year figures from Barclays and NatWest earlier in the month, investors looked past the solid results published by Lloyds last week and focused instead the bank’s cautious guidance for net interest margins this year. The suggestion by Charlie Nunn, the chief executive, they would exceed 3.05pc implied little or no progress on the 3.22pc recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Management’s forecast of a 13pc return on tangible equity this year also undershot the consensus forecast, this time of 13.5pc, perhaps thanks in part to that guidance for the net interest margin, where the market had been looking for a further gain to 3.15pc.

This caution on returns from the £455bn loan book could reflect a view that the interest rate cycle is about to peak and then see a return to cuts as the Bank of England responds to any signs of a recession.

It could be the result of political pressure after the fury vented by the Commons Treasury select committee on the issue of banks’ profit margins earlier this month. It could be the result of competition for loans and deposits between rival banks.]

And if could be an acknowledgement that savers and borrowers are both looking for help at a time when Lloyds has just racked up a record annual pre-tax profit.

Either way, Nunn’s suggestion that loan impairments will total around 0.30pc of the average loan book for this year is better than markets’ expectation of 0.35pc, even if the so-called asset quality ratio and the cost of loan impairments is rising, from a low base.

The combination of the cloudy economic outlook and political (and public) pressure on the issue of loan book margins helps to explain why Lloyds’ shares look cheap.

The shares trade on barely seven times forward earnings and one times historic book value, despite the double-digit returns on equity, and how the planned buyback effectively doubles the 5.5pc forward dividend yield for this year, so shareholders can hunker down until a positive catalyst appears.

A better-than-expected showing from the UK economy could be one potential source of that positive surprise, especially as Lloyds looks well equipped to weather any downturn, judging by how it comfortably meets regulators’ capital requirements. In this column’s view, Lloyds still looks very cheap.

Questor says: hold

Ticker: LLOY

Share price at close: 51.79p

Update: S&U

Thank you – and apologies – to those eagle-eyed readers who spotted a typo in last week’s comment on specialist financing firm S&U. This column stated that two interim dividend payments worth a total of 73p implied the third and final dividend would be 50p against 57p a year ago, given the analysts’ consensus forecasts for the full year to January of 133p. Clearly that should have read 60p. All of the other numbers were correct and the investment thesis that Questor should stick with S&U was, mercifully, unaffected.

Update: Springfield Properties

The combination of acquisitions, the accompanying debt and then Scottish government policy on affordable homes means our analysis of Springfield Properties has fallen rather flat.

The Aim-listed Scottish house builder’s interim results last week were solid enough, given the economic backdrop, but management chose to cancel the interim dividend to shore up the cash position. The shares crumbled to leave us with an ever-growing paper loss on the position we took last January.

Analysts still expect payment of a final dividend, and we can take some comfort from the strength of the company’s long-term competitive position, its prime land bank and the lowly valuation: a market capitalisation of £98m compares with tangible net assets of £138m.

As such, we shall simply have to sit and wait until the Scottish housing market shows signs of improved sentiment, the £117m net position (including leases and deferred payment for acquisitions) starts to come down or – ideally – both.

Russ Mould is investment director at AJ Bell, the stock broker.     

Read the latest Questor column on telegraph.co.uk every Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 6am.

Read Questor’s rules of investment before you follow our tips

Recommended Stories

  • This Bear Market Predictive Tool Hasn't Been Wrong in 77 Years: Here's Where It Says Stocks Head Next

    As much as we'd like the stock market to only move higher, history shows that stock market corrections are a normal, and relatively common, part of the investing cycle. Since the beginning of 1950, there have been 39 separate double-digit percentage declines in the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), according to data from sell-side consultancy firm Yardeni Research. The 30-component Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have an extensive history of double-digit drops, too.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Pays a 9.5% Dividend Yield -- and You've Probably Never Heard of It

    Warren Buffett makes a lot of money each year from dividends. As a case in point, he noted in last year's letter written to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders that one stock (Apple) paid $785 million in dividends in 2021 all by itself.

  • Why Warren Buffett's Highest-Yielding Dividend Stock Looks Like a Brilliant Pick Right Now

    One of the secrets to Warren Buffett's success through the years has been to surround himself with smart people. If we limited our sights to only the stocks listed in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) 13-F filings, Paramount Global would rank as Buffett's highest-yielding stock.

  • Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 1 Year?

    Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock surged 14% on Feb. 23 after its latest earnings report. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Jan. 29, the chipmaker's revenue dropped 21% year over year to $6.05 billion but cleared analysts' expectations by $30 million. For the full year, Nvidia's revenue stayed nearly flat at $26.97 billion as its adjusted EPS declined 25%.

  • This Baby Berkshire Might Be the Cheapest Stock in America Right Now

    Many companies have tried to copy the conglomerate model run by Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). It is extremely difficult to beat the market consistently over multiple decades the way Berkshire has. The stocks that succeed at it can create life-changing returns for shareholders.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Dogecoin in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    You probably don't need me to tell you this, but 2022 was a challenging year for crypto investors. Ironically, cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has remained one of the market's most lucrative investments over the past three years. Despite being a meme coin created as satire, Dogecoin exploded in value over the past few years.

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • Two Beaten-Down Energy Stocks See Big Insider Buys

    ConocoPhillips and Devon are in the red so far this year after boffo runs in 2022. Company insiders just bought up large blocks of shares.

  • Top Lithium Stock Albemarle Looks Like a Steal After Another Selloff

    With electric vehicles (EVs) gobbling up shares of new cars sold, the critical resource lithium has been on many investors' minds -- for good reason. With demand through the roof, the high price for this key ingredient in manufacturing batteries has been a sore spot for automakers. Tesla itself has been hinting that it might buy a lithium miner, and reports indicate it could make an offer for tiny Sigma Lithium (which is in preproduction and doesn't generate sales yet) as it looks for ways to keep costs down.

  • The Only Aldi Quarter Hack You'll Ever Need

    Aldi’s coin-hungry shopping carts are iconic. Frequent shoppers often have a designated “Aldi quarter” in their car or in a special pocket, because the store requires a quarter to release each cart from the corral. (You get the quarter back when you return the cart.)

  • Chip Stocks Are Headed Lower and the Worst Is Yet to Come, Says Citi

    Intel and AMD both provided weak outlooks, and Citi analyst Christopher Danely wrote that the chip industry will miss 2023 earnings estimates by at least 10%.

  • 2 Forever Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long-Term Growth

    Whereas other investments might keep you up at night, forever stocks are stable enough and dish out enough cash to your account from their dividends that they might even help you to sleep soundly. If a financial terms dictionary provided examples along with its definitions, "forever stock" would list Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) as the first example. The healthcare juggernaut sells everything from coronavirus vaccines to prescription drugs to operating room tools to shampoo and Tylenol, and it's done so profitably each year for decades on end, without fail.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for AMC Entertainment (AMC) This Earnings Season?

    AMC Entertainment (AMC) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • Warren Buffett's, Bill Ackman's, and Michael Burry's Portfolios All Have 1 Thing In Common

    Buffett, Ackman, and Burry are all expert stock pickers who have developed a reputation for outsmarting the market.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 3 Top-Rated Stocks That Tick All the Right Boxes

    This year started off gangbusters, with strong across-the-board gains for stocks in January – and it’s been followed in February by moderate losses, as stocks first leveled off and now are trending down. The market shifts have investors worried that last year’s volatility is still with us, making for an unpredictable market environment. And it has those same investors looking for a way to cut through the data ‘noise’ and find the right stocks for an unsettled time. TipRanks’ Smart Score is just

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 30% You Might Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The world's largest cloud platforms are about to distribute Nvidia's artificial intelligence services.

  • If You Invested $10,000 In Amazon Stock 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has come a long way since starting out as an online book retailer in 1994. After branching out to digital music and videos in 1998, the company has gone on to become an e-commerce titan and a dominating force in the cloud market with Amazon Web Services (AWS), and has expanded to many other industries. Here's how much you would have accumulated if you had invested $10,000 in Amazon's stock in 2013.

  • 3 Exceptional Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With stock prices still down because of the current bear market and many companies increasing their dividends, yields on some of the best dividend stocks are at their most attractive levels in years. Three dividend stocks that currently stand out are American Tower (NYSE: AMT), Prologis (NYSE: PLD), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). All three have exceptional track records of growing their dividends, which offer attractive yields these days.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks for Dividend Investors to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These blue-chip stocks should benefit when economic conditions improve and the next bull market begins.