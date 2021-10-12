The Hut Group shares crash plunge after investor presentation

Abhinav Ramnarayan and Julien Ponthus
·2 min read

By Abhinav Ramnarayan and Julien Ponthus

LONDON (Reuters) -Softbank-backed online retailer THG lost over a third of its value on Tuesday after it held a presentation for investors that had been intended to reassure the market it could reverse a recent share price slide.

The stock fell suddenly in late afternoon and closed down 34.75% at 285 pence. The stock has now lost close to 60% since September, having listed last year when it sold shares at 500 pence each.

No clear single trigger for the sudden selloff was apparent and the company didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

"What I think has prompted the selloff is a number of different factors," said Susannah Streeter, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

She listed profit warnings in the online retail sector, rising interest yields denting the appeal of growth companies and the planned spin off of THG's beauty arm.

"There are reports as well that a number of different institutional investors have sold shares," she added.

THG was expected to detail plans for its e-commerce services business, THG Ingenuity, and lay out its ESG strategy at Tuesday's capital market day.

But it ended the day as the top loser on the London Stock Exchange after recording its worst ever day in its one-year trading history.

THG last year completed what at the time was the biggest London stock market debut by market cap since Royal Mail in 2013. The deal netted the company 920 million pounds while shareholders, led by founder Matthew Moulding and private equity group KKR shared gross proceeds of 961 million pounds.

KKR sold its entire shareholding in the listing.

The company listed on the standard segment of the London Stock Exchange as the founder retained enhanced shareholding rights, thus barring it from a premium listing and access to the FTSE indices.

Several companies that listed in London at high valuations on the back of their online platform credentials have struggled in recent weeks, with iconic boot brand Dr Martens and online card retailer Moonpig both trading well below their list price.

In May, THG raised $1 billion in new equity, including $730 million from Japan's Softbank Group. It also said it planned to spin off its THG Ingenuity platform into a separate company, and that Softbank had an option to inject a further $1.6 billion into Ingenuity once that was done.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Abhinav Ramnarayan;Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ovechkin begins 5-year contract chasing Gretzky's goals mark

    Wayne Gretzky's 894 career goals has for a long time been one of hockey's hallowed numbers, record that would never be broken with scoring in the NHL so different now. Alex Ovechkin is ready to take his shot. Ovechkin starts a new five-year contract with the Washington Capitals with 730 goals, 165 away from passing Gretzky.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Nothing is promised in the world of investing, but these three stocks pay dividends that are about as close to guaranteed as it gets.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Sagging Stocks She Just Bought

    All three of these growth stocks have been tumbling, but that doesn't frighten off ARK Invest's top stock picker.

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • 3 Cryptocurrency Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Shiba Inu

    A number of digital currencies have delivered jaw-dropping returns in a short time frame, the latest of which is Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). Over a seven-day stretch, Shiba Inu has gained north of 260%, as of Oct. 8, and had pushed into the top 20 largest cryptocurrencies by market cap. The Shiba Inu dog breed has been the inspiration behind two major cryptocurrencies.

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money

    Funny (or sad, depending on how you look at it) short story from this past week that will inspire you to (hopefully) scrutinize your portfolio as we head into 2022.

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • 12 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Inflation pressures because of an increase in demand for goods and supply chain pressures have hammered growth stocks […]

  • Owner of Gazelle bikes buys Cannondale, Schwinn for $810 million

    The Dutch owner of bike brands including Gazelle, Santa Cruz and Urban Arrow said on Monday it has agreed to buy brands including Cannondale, Schwinn and Mongoose from owner Dorel Industries Inc. for $810 million, creating one of the largest bike makers globally with $2.5 billion in estimated annual sales. Pon Holdings, which bid unsuccessfully to buy the Sparta and Batavus brands for $900 million in 2017, said the latest acquisition would give it a strong foothold in U.S. markets where it expects to sell e-bikes, as well as road, city and mountain bikes.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Not every stock is capable of shrugging off a sweeping headwind that works against the broad market, but a few growth names are.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

    Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. With that in mind, here are three disruptive growth stocks that have the potential to turn $100,000 into $1 million. When investors consider Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), they no doubt conjure up images of streaming video dominance, and with good reason.

  • If You Invested $100 in Bitcoin in 2011, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    This might not be how Bitcoin was intended to be used, but that doesn't change the fact that this is how investors view it now.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • What Are Whales Doing With AT&T

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on AT&T(NYSE:T). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just did? Today,

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    I've been picking stocks to avoid every week, and I fared pretty well last time. My three stocks to avoid last week were on the move -- up 3%, down 16%, and flat -- averaging out to a 3.3% decrease.

  • This Is What Whales Are Betting On NVIDIA

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on NVIDIA(NASDAQ:NVDA). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just d

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

    When companies that pay you to own them can be purchased at a bargain price, it's certainly worth your time to consider it.

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    When investing in growth stocks, you typically are looking for a high slugging percentage, meaning that even if quite a few of your picks are duds, the winners more than make up for the losses because of how much they can compound over the long term. Three popular growth stocks in which investors may want to rethink their positions are Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), and Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN). In the quarter that ended in June, Robinhood grew monthly active users (MAUs) 109% to 21.9 million, and assets under custody (AUC) increased 205% to $102 billion.

  • A major crypto hedge-fund manager expects bitcoin to tumble once the SEC greenlights a bitcoin-backed ETF — here’s why

    Traders and analysts are attributing the recent bitcoin rally in part to institutional inflows, as established players expect the SEC to approve the first bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds in the coming weeks.