Shari Sebastiao hits the ground running after being appointed to Milton's City Council

Shari Sebastiao looked like she knew what she was doing after taking her place alongside members of the Milton City Council following her appointment to the Ward 4 seat recently vacated by Jason Vance.

And well she should, as she's been there before. The small business owner and now former member of the city's Community Improvement Board had served as a council appointee once before, from 2021 until 2022.

Sebastiao jumped right in to make the first motion of the city's regular meeting Tuesday after it had reconvened following a short break during which she was sworn in. She would make several more during the course of the meeting.

She had been selected to serve on the governing board by a 5-2 vote. Council members Roxanne Meiss, Gavin Hawthorne, Casey Powell, Jeff Snow and Matt Jarrett provided the winning margin with Mike Cusack and Marilynn Farrow voting in opposition.

Santa Rosa County Commissioner James Calkins had showed up on Dec. 4 to speak in support of Sebastiao's candidacy over her opponent, Kathy Ellis. On Tuesday, before the vote to appoint one of the two was taken, Commissioner Kerry Smith stood to engage the council on behalf of Ellis.

He said having Ellis as a candidate presented the council with a "golden opportunity."

"I think this is somebody you could have on this council working for consensus and getting the job done," Smith said.

Council members appeared unswayed. No sooner had Mayor Heather Lindsay closed the comment period for those in the public speaking for or against one of the two candidates than Snow motioned to appoint Sebastiao and Councilman Jarrett provided the second. There was no discussion ahead of the deciding vote.

Sebastiao will serve in the Ward 4 seat at least through next year's November municipal election. At that time she'll have to face whatever opposition presents itself to secure a two-year term to finish out what would have been Vance's four-year stay in office.

Vance, who Sebastiao is replacing as the Ward 4 board member, had actually beaten the new appointee in a head to head race in 2022, collecting 52% of the vote. He stepped down from his seat after serving just under a year in office, having notified the city that he was moving out of town.

Sebastiao was in the position of incumbent when she and Vance squared off last year. She had been appointed over four others in April of 2021 to replace Sharon Holley, who had abruptly resigned, citing "outside influences" she claimed had rendered the council ineffective.

She had actually also run against Holley in 2018 and was defeated.

Sebastiao sided with the same voting bloc that had ushered her into office at least once Tuesday night on an issue that had proven controversial in discussions leading up to the meeting.

Cusack and Farrow were again the two council members who voted in opposition to the wording of amendments to the city's Unified Development Code that had been authorized Nov. 7. The wording creates room for the establishment of local historic resources that exist outside of the Milton Historic District.

"Local historic resources are any building, property or artifact that may contain historic value in the community and have their own story that is independent from the nationally recognized Milton Historic District," the new language states.

It creates a review process by which these historic resources can be evaluated and approved by the Historic Preservation Board and the City Council.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Milton City Council appoints Shari Sebastiao to serve a one-year term