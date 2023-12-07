Sharing & Caring Closet will be accepting consumable medical supplies for local seniors
Nonprofit ElderSource’s new Sharing & Caring Closet will be accepting consumable medical supplies for local seniors in need.
It will be a two-day Shop & Drop event Dec. 8 and 9 at its Mandarin headquarters.
Visitors can drop off donated items at ElderSource from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.
Suggested donations include:
Incontinence undergarments (both men and women, all sizes)
Waterproof pads for beds and furniture
Ensure nutritional drink (all flavors)
Disposable, personal hygiene wipes
Additional items:
Non-slip bathmats and rugs
Adhesive tread stickers
Non-stick band aids
Moist or dry heating pads
Memory foam cushions for chairs
Pads, guards, shields for men and women
Skin-soothing barrier, moisturizing creams
Disposable gloves
Instant heat and ice
Seasonal items like blankets, throws
Note: Food and clothing items are not being accepted for the closet.
