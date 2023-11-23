Sharing is caring, but it could be dangerous when it comes to giving Thanksgiving scraps to pets

It’s hard to say no to a pair of big eyes peeking out from beneath a tablecloth, begging for table scraps from the family's Thanksgiving dinner.

However, prioritizing safety is crucial this holiday season, and it’s important to keep pets’ well-being in mind and know what foods are safe to share with them.

The best practice when it comes to sharing table scraps with pets is to avoid sharing them altogether, as added spices and certain ingredients can be harmful. According to the Arizona Animal Welfare League, some foods that are particularly dangerous to pets include:

Fatty foods.

Turkey bones.

Chocolate.

Raisins.

While pets might not be able to have their owners' favorite holiday dishes, that doesn’t mean they can’t participate. The Arizona Animal Welfare League recommends making special treats out of pets' favorite treats during the holidays.

Another consideration is whether or not pets become overwhelmed around new people. If they tend to get overwhelmed or are shy when their owners are hosting, the Animal Welfare League suggests creating a safe and calm space for pets to retreat to.

Additionally, the group recommends informing guests if a pet is easily overwhelmed and allowing the pet to approach them first.

Pets may try to escape if they feel overwhelmed. The Animal Welfare League reminds owners to ensure that doors are securely locked after they are opened and to keep pets behind a gate or door when guests are entering the home this holiday season.

