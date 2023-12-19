In an effort to make spirits a little brighter this holiday season, the South Brevard Sharing Center in Melbourne set up a drive thru to distribute toys received - including many from the recent Health First Magic of Christmas Shopping Spree.

The families of the 350 children on the Sharing Center's list arrived to meet Santa Claus, and also got a bag of holiday meal items including canned ham, mashed potatoes and lot more. The distribution continues for those on the list Wednesday and Thursday at the back of the Sharing Center location on Hibiscus Boulevard.

Tim Shortt is a veteran FLORIDA TODAY photographer with more than 40 years experience shooting photos and capturing moments on the Space Coast. You can reach Tim via email at tshortt@floridatoday.com or on Instagram at @photogtim1

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Sharing Center makes season a bit brighter for Brevard families