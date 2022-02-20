The Sharjah Safari provides visitors an adventure

The Daily Beast

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New YorkJean-Luc Brunel, the French modeling agent accused of procuring girls for Jeffrey Epstein, was found hanged in his Paris jail cell—in a shocking replay of how Epstein himself died.The 76-year-old was found during a night-time check by guards at La Santé early Saturday, officials told Le Monde.His attorneys told the paper that the apparent suicide “was not driven by guilt, but by a deep sense of injustice.”Epstein and Brunel accuser Virginia Robe