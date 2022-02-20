The Sharjah Safari provides visitors an adventure
The 2,000-acre Sharjah Safari park in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates opened to visitors in February 2022, includes animals such as the eastern black rhino, giraffe and lions.
CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports from Ukraine on the dramatic spike in shelling by Russia-backed separatists in the disputed region of Donbas.
U.S. officials said nearly 200,000 Russian troops are amassed along the border with Ukraine. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Rodrigo's cross sails on David de Gea and nestles into the side netting for an accidentally spectacular goal to pull Leeds within one goal of Manchester United.
The US and NATO have warned this week that Russia may create a pretext for an armed attack against Ukraine.
The stock market has consistently produced more booms and busts than the housing market, but it has also had better overall returns as well.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., warned Russian President Vladimir Putin from the Munich Security Conference Saturday that he will face consequences whether or not he invades Ukraine.
Trump boasted about all he knows regarding his business — after his attorneys argued in court documents that he's clueless about questionable practices.
The couple offer up a frisky rendition of the alt-rock classic. Robert Fripp and Toyah Tackle Smashing Pumpkins’ “Bullet With Butterfly Wings”: Watch Spencer Kaufman
The sister of late disgraced financier Bernie Madoff has died, along with her husband, in what's being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, according to a report.
It’s a fraction of the price compared to the fresh version, lasts much longer and is super versatile.
The former president said he didn't have time to steal records; he was too busy making America perfect.
Cynthia Perkins was sentenced to 40 years of hard labor in a deal that requires her to testify against her ex-husband, a former sheriff's lieutenant.
"I see Death. She was in the parking lot, I could see her from my window. Now, she's in the room."View Entire Post ›
I helped design and improve the Disney theme parks for years as an Imagineer, and there are a few things that guests do that really annoy me.
He said his nation might consider joining NATO if it felt threatened.
"It's a two-lane road, super dark, no lights, very windy, and it was also freezing, and he was just on the side of the road."
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New YorkJean-Luc Brunel, the French modeling agent accused of procuring girls for Jeffrey Epstein, was found hanged in his Paris jail cell—in a shocking replay of how Epstein himself died.The 76-year-old was found during a night-time check by guards at La Santé early Saturday, officials told Le Monde.His attorneys told the paper that the apparent suicide “was not driven by guilt, but by a deep sense of injustice.”Epstein and Brunel accuser Virginia Robe
"NITESWIM," Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of herself taking a dip under the full moon
NFL football star Cam Newton has finally opened up about his decision not to marry his children’s mother. The athlete spoke about his decision during […]
#TrumpIsGuilty trended on Twitter after progressive PAC MeidasTouch released its latest clip.