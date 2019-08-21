A shark attacked a woman in Hawaii, and authorities are warning it's 'still in the area'

Chris Alleaume/Shutterstock





On Tuesday, a 27-year-old woman was attacked by a shark while swimming at Napoopoo Beach Park in Kealakekua Bay.

The animal bit her twice.

She was treated for injuries on her hips and lower back and is now reported to be in "good health."

"The shark is still in the area, so we're trying to get people out of the water at this time," Hawaii Fire Department Battalion Chief William Bergin told the Associated Press.

It's unclear if the woman, whose identity has not been released, is a local or a tourist.

The woman was bitten twice by the shark, which witnesses described as "having a grey tip," police said. After the incident, which was reported at 8 a.m., she was transported to Kona Community Hospital where she was treated for injuries to her lower back and right hip.

Following the attack, the woman is reported to be recovering and in "good health." According to the Hawaii Police Department, the woman is expected to be released from the hospital.

It's unclear what kind of shark bit the woman or its size. Hawaii Fire Department Battalion Chief William Bergin told the Associated Press that based on what authorities know, they believe it could have been a 6-foot black-tip reef shark.

"The shark is still in the area, so we're trying to get people out of the water at this time," he said.

Bergin also said it's unclear if the woman, who was 50 yards away from the shore at the time of the attack, is a tourist or a local. According to the Associated Press, the bay is closed for swimmers until noon on Wednesday.

This marks the ninth shark attack in Hawaii this summer — including one fatality. In May, Thomas Smiley, a 65-year-0ld California man, was killed by a shark while he was swimming in the Ka'anapali Beach Park area on Maui. Last week, a surfer narrowly avoided being injured by a shark when the animal took a chomp out of his surfboard instead.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Bergin attempted to offer an explanation for all the sharks in the water.

"According to local fishermen, this time of year there's a lot of fish in the area, so it does attract a lot of sharks and dolphins birthing," Bergin said, adding that "high surf" is a contributing factor.

