Shark attacks and bites dropped again in 2022. Experts explain why.

Dinah Voyles Pulver, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Despite New York seeing a record-breaking eight shark bites along its beaches last year, shark bites dropped again worldwide.

Fifty-seven unprovoked bites were reported in 2022, most in the United States and Australia, the Florida Museum of Natural History’s Florida Program for Shark Research announced Monday in its annual report. That ties 2020 for the lowest since 2008. The 10-year average is 74.

Two things may account for the fewer bites and fewer fatal bites, said Gavin Naylor, the research program director.

“Generally speaking, the number of sharks in the world’s oceans has decreased, which may have contributed to recent lulls,” Naylor said.  It's also likely fatalities are down "because some areas have recently implemented rigorous beach safety protocols, especially in Australia.”

Florida, with its 825 miles of sandy beaches, again led the world with 16 unprovoked bites, according to the program’s International Shark Attack File.

The program researches reported shark bites, focusing on unprovoked bites rather than bites that occur when sharks are either intentionally or unintentionally provoked, such as being snagged by a fishing hook.

Protecting sharks: These species are getting new international protections

A great white shark cruises near the ocean floor in this image provided by the International Fund for Animal Welfare.
A great white shark cruises near the ocean floor in this image provided by the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

Where did fatal shark attacks occur?

Only five fatal shark attacks were reported in 2022, down from nine in 2021 and 10 in 2020.

The U.S. had one unprovoked fatality. Kristine Allen, 60, of Bellingham, Washington, went missing in December while snorkeling with her husband, Blake, off Keawakapu Beach in Maui, Hawaii, the Associated Press reported. Witnesses reported seeing a 10- to 12- foot shark, believed to be a tiger shark, in the area, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Elsewhere, two fatal attacks occurred on the same day in Egypt’s Red Sea and two fatal attacks took place in South Africa.

Australia had nine shark bites. Single bites were reported in New Zealand, Thailand and Brazil.

Where were shark bites reported?

A total of 41 bites were reported in the U.S.:

  • New York: 8 reported, 6 confirmed

  • Florida: 16

  • Hawaii: 5

  • South Carolina: 4

  • California: 4

  • North Carolina: 2

  • Texas: 1

  • Alabama: 1

Two of the Florida bites resulted in injuries that required amputations, the report stated, both likely from bull sharks.  A woman snorkeling in the Dry Tortugas was bitten by a lemon shark, only the 11th known unprovoked attack from that species.

Volusia County, Florida — often dubbed the unofficial shark bite capital of the world — reported seven bites, the most in Florida.

How to reduce your risk for a shark attack

The chance of being bitten by a shark “remain incredibly low,” the program reported. Certain measures can make swimmers safe, reducing the risk of a bite:

  • Remove reflective jewelry

  • Avoid areas where people are fishing

  • Leave the water if you see abundant bait fish

  • Swim in groups

  • Don’t wander too far from shore

  • Swim in front of a lifeguard

  • Don’t swim in dim or dark light

What's behind New York's record shark bites?

The majority of the bites in Long Island were probably sand tiger sharks attracted by an influx of baitfish, Naylor said.

“The Gulf Stream’s eddies ebb and flow each year. Sometimes they can come very close to shore, bringing nutrients and fish with them," he said. "The juvenile sand tigers will follow the fish, which in some cases leads to an uptick in encounters with people."

A 2016 study showed juvenile sand tiger sharks had taken up residence in Great South Bay, New York — between Fire Island and Long Island — and sharks continue to use the sheltered bay as a nursery.

“Juveniles tend to be more experimental and will try things that an adult shark wouldn’t,” Naylor said. “If fish are especially dense where people are swimming and visibility is poor, then it is more likely that young sharks, which lack the experience of older animals, will mistake a swimmer’s foot for their intended prey.”

Learn more about sharks

Shark numbers: An 'alarming' worldwide decline as many species face extinction

If a shark approaches: Calm safety diver explains how to act

A drone's view: Drones reveal shark fests, though US bites remain rare

GRAPHIC: What lies beneath coastal waters? Beware of sharks close to shore

Dinah Voyles Pulver covers climate and environment issues for USA TODAY. She can be reached at dpulver@gannett.com or at @dinahvp on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shark attacks, bites dropped worldwide in 2022. Here's why.

