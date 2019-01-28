Shark attacks dropped worldwide in 2018; Massachusetts had the one death in the U.S.

Despite the scary headlines, shark attacks were down both in the U.S. and worldwide in 2018, according to a report released Monday.

Last year, 66 unprovoked shark attacks were reported around the globe, which was down from the average of 84 attacks and also below the 88 attacks in 2017. As for deaths, sharks killed four people in 2018, which is below the average of six, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File.

Why the "unusual" drop in shark attacks? Obviously, there could be fewer bites because there are fewer sharks, said Gavin Naylor, the director of the Florida Museum of Natural History's shark research program. "Or it could be that the general public is heeding the advice of beach safety officials.

"My hope is that the lower numbers are a consequence of people becoming more aware and accepting of the fact that they’re sharing the ocean with these animals,” Naylor said in a statement. Over half of the unprovoked attacks around the world in 2018 involved board sports in surf zones that often attract sharks.

(“Unprovoked attacks” are defined as incidents where an attack on a live human occurs in the shark’s natural habitat with no human provocation of the shark.)

And in the ongoing "battle" between sharks and humans, sharks again "lost" in a one-sided landslide. Yes, though sharks killed four people, people killed an estimated 100 million sharks last year. Most are killed by commercial fishermen for their fins and flesh.

The four deaths were in the U.S., Australia, Egypt and Brazil.

The U.S.death was on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in September. It was the state's first in 82 years. That publicity, plus a non-fatal attack on Fire Island, New York, the same day, gave the illusion that 2018 was "a big year for shark bites," Naylor said.

The U.S. led the world in attacks again with 32, although it was a steep drop from 53 in 2017. Florida, for decades the U.S. leader in attacks, reported 16 unprovoked bites, down from 31 in 2017.

The drop could be a result of a decreasing blacktip shark population, the most common biters of beach-goers, the Shark Attack File reported. “Blacktips used to amass in huge numbers along the coast of Florida, and there have been far fewer of them, particularly in the last two or three years,” Naylor said.

“What the public needs to do is become informed about these animals, understand their behavior patterns and listen to the guidelines issued by beach safety patrols.” he added.

Summertime shark mania likely started with the book and movie "Jaws" in the 1970s. Specifically, the national fear of shark attacks got its start in 1975 with the release of the summer movie blockbuster that unleashed the primal fear of being eaten alive while swimming.

How rare are shark attack deaths? The odds of being killed by a shark in the U.S. are 3,748,067 to 1. Amazingly, bees, wasps, dogs and snakes are responsible for far more deaths each year in the U.S. than sharks, the Shark Attack File said.

Most U.S. deaths from animals are not actually because of wild critters like mountain lions, wolves, bears or sharks but are a result of deadly encounters with farm animals, insect stings or dog attacks, according to a February 2018 study.

And at the beach, you're about as likely to die from falling in a hole in the sand as being killed by a shark.

