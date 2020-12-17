Bleeding Florida man walks home after shark attack

A man who was bitten by a shark in Florida on Tuesday walked home profusely bleeding, authorities said.

The man was attacked by a shark while swimming off the coast of Siesta Key, about 70 miles south of Tampa, according to the 911 call released by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

In the audio recording, an unidentified woman can be heard telling the dispatcher that a shark had bitten the hand and arm of a 39-year-old man.

The woman added that the victim looked “pale” and appeared to be “bleeding to death,” but was still responsive and “breathing.”

The dispatcher responded that a medical team was on the way while instructing her to stop the bleeding.

It's unclear what his condition was or how severe the injuries were, but a spokesperson for the Sarasota Memorial Hospital said a man was hospitalized and treated for a shark bite on Tuesday.

No other details were immediately available.

The incident is the latest in a series of unprovoked shark attacks in Florida.

In September, a pregnant wife came to her husband’s rescue during a shark attack in the Florida Keys. And in October, a 31-year-old man was bitten by a shark and suffered an 8-inch laceration on his leg in Miami Beach, NBC Miami reported.

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, which tracks shark attacks around the world, the state leads the world with a total of 852 incidents since 1837.