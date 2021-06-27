Shark bites swimmer off Northern California beach

A great white shark bit a man in the leg as he swam off a Northern California beach on Saturday morning, authorities said. The 35-year-old man's injury was not life threatening and he was able to swim to shore at Grey Whale Cove State Beach, about 18 miles south of San Francisco, where he received medical aid, San Mateo County Sheriff's Lt. Eamonn Allen said. The man said he believed he was bitten by a 6- to 8-foot-long great white shark, Allen said. State park officials prohibited water activities off the beach, as well as off nearby Montara State Beach, for the next 48 hours and will post signs to advise beachgoers of the closure, said California State Parks spokesman Gabe McKenna.

