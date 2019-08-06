Shark feeding frenzy near shore at Myrtle Beach stuns visitors

A group of sharks engaged in a feeding frenzy close to the shore at Myrtle Beach, S.C., treated visitors to a wild show Monday morning.

Beachgoer Tara Savedge, of Richmond, Va., told WBTW she was visiting the popular tourist destination with her family when she witnessed the spectacle.

"I saw my husband kind of pointing down at the beach to me and then he made a shark fin with his hands over his head," she told the outlet.

The couple quickly ushered their son and nephew out of the water and then began recording the creatures, believed to be spinner sharks, in amazement.

"We saw a whole bunch of fish jump and then the fins showed up right afterward," Savedge recalled. "We just couldn’t believe there were so many of them."

The tourist told Myrtle Beach Online a lifeguard ordered swimmers to briefly evacuate the water but that the children later were allowed to return.

"It was really cool to see," she added.

According to security company SafeWise, out of the 91 million annual recreational swimmers in the U.S., only about 44 are attacked by sharks each year.

Between the years of 2010 and 2019, the organization found that the most reported attacks took place in Florida, Hawaii and South Carolina, with 218, 73 and 38 incidences, respectively.

Out of all shark attacks reported in South Carolina over the past 20 years, none were fatal.

