Pictured: 'Talented' surfer, 15, killed by great white shark

Tributes have been paid to a “standout” surfer after he was identified as the victim of a fatal shark attack on Thursday.

Khai Cowley, 15, was described as a ‘‘talented young surfer’’ following his mauling by a great white shark near Ethel Beach in South Australia.

His club said that he was a “standout” talent who had followed in the footsteps of his grandfather and uncle, with all three winning awards at a recent surfing festival.

Khai was attacked while surfing off the beach on the Yorke Peninsula, west of Adelaide, at about 1.30pm.

The conditions were said to be favourable to great whites, who often hunt in murky waters.

Ryan Valente, a local skipper with Reef Encounters, a fishing charters company, who is familiar with Marion Bay, said that conditions on Thursday were “very grim”.

He told ABC Radio: “Lightning, strong winds and it was quite a dark day ... It’s [the] stuff nightmares are made of.”

Andrew Fox, a researcher at the Rodney Fox Shark Museum, said that the rough weather may have increased shark activity in the area, which has now seen three fatal attacks this year in total.

“They’re more motivated – bigger swell, dirty water,” he told ABC Radio. “Anything that increases the chances of an ambush predator.”

Steve Byrne, Khai’s principal at Cardijn College, said: “The SA surfing community is wrapping around the family and on behalf of the college I have offered to assist where we can.

“Khai is fondly remembered as a talented young surfer and spirited teenager. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy are with his parents, Kate and Tim, and younger brother, Jett.”

The Port Noarlunga Football Club said that Khai and his family had been part of the community for many years.

“[W]e are absolutely shattered to hear this news,” it said.

Surfing South Australia, the state’s peak body for surfing, said that Khai was a ‘‘happy, kind and respectful kid’’ and a “talented and dearly loved member of our surfing community”.

Large shark sightings are not uncommon in Adelaide waters, a local fisherman told The Advertiser, adding: “We’ve seen some pretty big bronzies [bronze whaler sharks] in the area, but that’s normal here.

He said that the road to Ethel beach was blocked by rangers following the attack on Khai, while the lack of mobile phone reception in the area meant that he was not aware of what happened until he returned to Marion Bay.

Luke Winter, who knew Khai and his family, told ABC that he was also at Ethel Beach on Thursday but was deterred from taking a jet ski ride because of the wind.

“It hits pretty close to home … I don’t know what to make of it,” he said.

