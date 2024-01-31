'Shark Tank' stars Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec get pitched at Power Forward

This year's Power Forward Speaker Series marked the 10-year anniversary of the largest business event in Tallahassee, and it came with a few surprises.

Real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran and Robert Herjavec, a cybersecurity expert and investor, didn't disappoint the sold-out crowd at Ruby Diamond Auditorium. Sitting on stage, just as they appear on ABC's "Shark Tank," they both brought humor and lived experiences of wins and losses while amassing millions in their respective industries.

Corcoran drew several laughs, particularly with her saucy commentary. The New Jersey native grew up with nine siblings under one roof and shared lessons learned from her mother.

The 10-year anniversary of the Power Forward Speakers Series featured Robert Herjavec and Barbara Corcoran from ABC's "Shark Tank" at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

She taught the future multi-millionaire how to accurately judge people, see the light in others and draw out the best in them.

"I think that's my gift," Corcoran said. "My mother would really recognize the gift in each of the children and tell us what it was."

Corcoran shared how she met two novice entrepreneurs, who she described as nice guys you'd want to have a beer with. Their business idea was selling oversized sweatshirts. It was clear they didn't have entrepreneurial acumen, but she took a chance on them simply because they were personable.

She gave them $50,000 and wanted a third of the company.

"That business has made in the first four years $485 million," said Corcoran, sparking applause from the audience.

Herjavec talked about the importance of confidence. Before the event began, he and Corcoran met with some college students and he was in awe of their confidence at such a young age.

"I think risk is a function of your personality," Herjavec said. "I think some people are just naturally born risk go-getters."

There's risk and potential reward with coming on a show like "Shark Tank," now in its 15th season. Last year, Herjavec said more than 100,000 applications were submitted from entrepreneurs vying for a spot on the show; only 150 applicants were asked to present a pitch.

When asked during the Q&A portion what's his next challenge considering his success, Herjavec said "there's always another mountain."

"There's always another element of success. So I don't think of it as challenging because I just think there's more to do," he said. "You know life is such a wondrous environment. We're so lucky to live in this country. We're so lucky to be given the opportunities we have. My general view is why wouldn't I wake up every day and try to do something great."

The Power Forward Speaker Series is hosted by First Commerce Credit Union in partnership with the Florida State University Office of Research. The Tallahassee Democrat is a longtime media sponsor of the speaker series.

The Speaker Series has featured several widely known entrepreneurs: Spencer Rascoff, co-founder of Zillow and tech entrepreneur; Chris Gardner, CEO of Happyness; Peter Diamandis, Founder of the XPrize Foundation; Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank; Chip Conley from Airbnb, and others. Corcoran was the event's inaugural speaker and returned for the 10-year anniversary

"It really underscores the vitality of our business community," First Commerce CEO Cecilia Homison said. "Over the past decade of Power Forward, we have witnessed unforgettable moments."

However, one of the night's highlights featured a Shark Tank-style pitch by two Tallahassee-based entrepreneurs, who wanted financial support to propel their businesses and products.

Neither pitch received an instant investment from Herjavec or Corcoran, but they both offered a sea knowledge on how to carve a successful path forward.

One company Emmcee, started by FSU college students Madysen Howard and Macy Maiocco, serves as a third party website and one-stop resource for booking events that's specifically geared toward campus events.

Another idea made the biggest impression on the sharks, particularly Herjavec.

Jessica Ridgway pitched her patent-pending product called "Clip to Care," a small attachment for nursing bras that allows mothers to use it to raise and secure their shirts while nursing. The idea is to ease the awkward and sometimes uncomfortable alternative where nursing mothers have to hold their tops with their chin.

Ridgway, an associate professor and director of Graduate Studies at the Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship, asked Herjavec to be a volunteer. She gave him a rolled up towel to hold under his chin and carry a sack of potatoes to his seat. He complied.

"Pretty uncomfortable, huh, Robert," Ridgway asked, receiving an affirmative response. "Think you could do that for 4 to 6 hours a day? Well, that's exactly what breastfeeding moms do."

Thunderous applause ensued from the audience, along with high praise from Herjavec who said Ridgway should teach a course on how to make the perfect pitch.

"My goal is to find an industry partner who already makes amazing nursing bras ... who will partner with FSU on a licensing deal," she said.

