Patrick Ecclesine / ABC

During Season 10 of “Shark Tank,” entrepreneur Noel Durity sought a $225,000 investment for a 15% stake in his company, Twist It Up Comb, an easy-to-clean stainless steel comb designed to twist Afrocentric hair.

Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered

Here It Is: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight

Durity’s business sparked the interest of Mark Cuban and Daymond John, who joined together to provide a $225,000 investment for a 25% stake.

I recently caught up with Durity to find out what happened after the show.

Did appearing on ‘Shark Tank’ have an immediate impact on your business?

Appearing on “Shark Tank” and getting the deal absolutely transformed my company. Since airing, Twist It Up Inc. has become a multi-million dollar success!

How did you end up using the investment dollars?

Inventory and marketing. My cost of goods sold dramatically decreased, which improved profit margins, and marketing ramped up, which accelerated our growth.

What’s the best advice you received from your Sharks that has helped you as a business owner?

Keep on doing what you’re doing! (It’s) hard to explain why that is so impactful, but it’s like if I wanted to go to the NBA and Michael Jordan came to me after a tryout and said, “You’ve got the stuff. Keep doing what you are doing.”

I am nowhere near Mark Cuban’s or Daymond John’s success; but, when the best to ever do it tells you to keep doing what you are doing, it’s just something special that gives you the confidence to do more.

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: ‘Shark Tank’ Success Story: Twist It Up Comb