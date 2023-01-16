Shark tows kayaker caught on bait for two mile-journey off Panama coast
A kayaker got caught on a shark's bait before being towed for a two-mile journey off the coast of Cambutal, Panama.
The shark was spotted around 100 metres from swimmers
The encounter happened off Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park.
Syria and key ally Iran agreed Saturday to renew an economic strategic arrangement between the two countries as Damascus prepares to welcome Iran’s president in the near future. Since Syria's uprising turned into civil conflict in 2011, Tehran has sent thousands of Iran-backed fighters to help President Bashar Assad stay in power amid fighting that killed hundreds of thousands of civilians and displaced millions. Iran has also been a critical economic lifeline for Syria, delivering fuel and credit lines worth billions of dollars to help Damascus offset crippling Western-led sanctions.
Learn how to create fire in the wet winter woods.
Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half of Saturday's wild card matchup. So, who holds the record for most picks in a playoff game?
Imagine going about your day and seeing someone traveling on their motorcycle with a German Shepherd on the back. That’s what content creator Jess Stone has been doing. She’s ten months into a trip around the world with her pup, Moxie. “Every car that rides up beside us, [the people inside] take out their phones, […]
Where does the responsibility lie in the recent shooting in Newport News, Virginia, for a country so inured to gun violence?
Georgia football has lost legendary coach Vince Dooley. But Athens, where he lived for the past 60 years, has lost our favorite neighbor and friend.
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesWhen the octogenarian billionaire Nelson Peltz calls, perhaps from his New York office—or, if he’s craving the sun, his 44,000-square-foot palace on Palm Beach island—the world’s most powerful CEOs have reason to grow alarmed.Peltz’s firm, Trian Fund Management, specializes in activist campaigns against companies it believes are underperforming. Industry giants like DuPont, Procter & Gamble, and PepsiCo have all felt the heat.Peltz d
Some of the best Twitter reactions of former Ohio State DE Sam Hubbard returning a fumble 98-yards for a go-ahead TD against the Ravens. #GoBucks
All the cash earned, legally and illegally, didn’t find its way into the official bookkeeping.
Just a few days after the surprisingly compelling (if unsurprisingly low-rated) return of the Golden Globes, it’s time for the shadowy cabal of journalists that comprise the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to step aside and make way for The Critics of the Critics Choice Association. Going into the evening, the big nominees from the film side included Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, and Babylon, though fan-favorites Avatar: The Way Of Water, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Thousands of containers packed with essential food items, raw materials and medical equipment have been held up at Pakistan's Karachi port as the country grapples with a desperate foreign exchange crisis.He was speaking from an office near Karachi port, where shipping containers are stuck waiting for payment guarantees -- packed with lentils, pharmaceuticals, diagnostic equipment and chemicals for Pakistan's manufacturing industries.
Malcolm is the first child for both Munn and Mulaney.
Brock Purdy explains his high step on a first-down run and his vein injection celebration to reporters after the 49ers' 41-23 wild-card playoff win over the Seahawks.
With that in mind, we surveyed the dining (and drinking) landscape to see what kind of items might be popping up on restaurant menus or store shelves and what kind of trends will shape the food world in general. Yes, everyone is seemingly pinching pennies given the tough economy. How else to explain the popularity of a $200 pepper mill?
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, who hails from Texas, took home the Miss Universe crown on Saturday in New Orleans.
The S&P 500 declined sharply last year, but historical data says the stock market could rebound in 2023.
“I’m disappointed that more harmonious relations weren’t achieved,” one former attorney general said.
SPOILER ALERT! This story contains plot points from the season 2 premiere of Mayor of Kingstown. The Jeremy Renner starrer returned to Paramount+ today to address the fallout from last season’s prison riot and the escape of big bad Milo Sutter (Aiden Gillen). Here, Hugh Dillon — who created the drama with Taylor Sheridan and […]