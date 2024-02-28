‘SharkFest’ professor accused of stealing $300K in research money, arrested in Bradenton

A biology professor who has been featured on TV’s “SharkFest” is accused of stealing more than $300,000 meant for shark research, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Christine Bedore, 44, a professor and researcher at Georgia Southern University who has been featured on National Geographic channel’s “SharkFest,” was arrested after she was found stealing research money from a nonprofit’s bank accounts, police say.

Police say they began investigating Bedore in November 2023 after the president of the American Elasmobranch Society discovered she was using the nonprofit’s money for personal transactions.

Police say financial subpoenas revealed that for more than five years, Bedore made several electronic transfers and transactions totaling at least $300,000, where she used the money for personal expenses such as medical procedures, a vehicle, subscription services, utilities, pet insurance, travel and entertainment.

Financial documents also show that Bedore made unauthorized transactions for laboratory specimens and equipment, investigators say.

Police say the money was meant to be used for research on shark and ray research.

The American Elasmobranch Society, which has members nationwide, uses a Bradenton mailing address.

Bedore had served as treasurer for the nonprofit since 2018, according to Bradenton police.

She had been previously featured on National Geographic as part of the six-part series “When Sharks Attack 360” in 2022, according to a Facebook post by Georgia Southern University’s Biology Department.

When reached for comment Wednesday, a spokesperson with Georgia Southern University provided the following statement to the Bradenton Herald:

“We are aware of an ongoing investigation that has led to the arrest of an employee. The University is working with authorities and following our own policies to work through this situation.”

Bedore is charged with felony scheming to defraud in excess of $50,000 and criminal use of personal identification in excess of $100,000, according to a release.

Police say she drove from Georgia to Bradenton to turn herself in on Tuesday. Bedore remains in custody, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office website.

Bedore could not be reached for comment Wednesday. A message said she will be out of the office “on leave until further notice and ““I will have minimal communication about university during this time,” her out of office email said.

Her case and attorney were not filed in court records as of Wednesday afternoon.