Sharks have multiplied off Cape Cod beaches, devouring gray seals and putting swimmers on edge

A flag is raised on Nauset Beach in Orleans, Massachusetts, alerting beach-goers that sharks are in the area.

ORLEANS, Mass. — It's 11:30 a.m. on a sticky August morning at Nauset Beach here in this Cape Cod town, when another call comes in on the walkie-talkie of Sarah Newcomb- Baker, the beach's head lifeguard.

The voice is one of her employees flagging a scene similar to the one spotted just two hours before: a great white shark attacking a seal off the shore.

Another lifeguard buzzes in saying she saw a large splash in the area earlier: "I'm wondering if that's the same thing."

Minutes later, Nauset Beach announced its second shark evacuation just that morning, forcing beach-goers to get out of the water for the next hour. The previous closure happened at 9:45 a.m. after a lifeguard spotted a shark devouring a seal about 100 feet off the coast on a different wing of the beach.

Shark-sightings have been a regular occurrence this summer on the sandy beaches that dot Cape Cod, a popular vacation hub of New England. Brochures distributed on beaches urge visitors to "Be shark smart." Signs warn, "Know your risk when entering the water." Following the back-to-back sightings this day, Nauset Beach has purple shark flags erected throughout. It means that sharks are in the area.

Sharks have long been tied to the folklore of Cape Cod thanks to the Steven Spielberg movie classic "Jaws," filmed at Martha's Vineyard in 1975. But spotting a shark had for decades been rare until recently.

"Never even thought about it," said Newcomb- Baker, recalling her start as a lifeguard on Cape Cod for 22 years ago.

Now sharks – namely great white sharks that can range between 6-feet and 18-feet long – are part of the everyday beach life. They've congregated here in pursuit of dinner in the form of gray seals, which have repopulated in Cape Cod after a federal prohibition on hunting seals was enacted a half-century ago.

The sharks swim up from the south Atlantic Ocean and elsewhere each year in May and June with more appearing each month. They will largely leave when the waters cool in the fall.

"The ocean is changing so we're going to have to change our behaviors as well," Newcomb-Baker said. A beach policy prohibits swimmers from drifting off into water deeper than the waist. "We're way more strict this year."

First anniversary of fatal shark attack

Sharks started popping up more frequently off Cape Cod about a decade ago, but the activity has picked up more in the last five to seven years.

The key moment was the death of 26-year-old Arthur Medici, who on Sept. 15, 2018, became the first person killed by a shark attack off Cape Cod since 1936. Medici was boogey-boarding off Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, when the attack occurred. His family was on the beach when it happened.

A makeshift memorial stands at Newcomb beach for Arthur Medici, 26, who died in September 2018 of a shark bite while paddle boarding a few yards off the shore, in Cape Cod, Massachusetts on July 13, 2019. - On July 13 and 14 five great whites were spotted off Cape Cod, forcing three beaches to be briefly evacuated, the Atlantic White Shark Conservation Society reported. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP) More

"That has definitely strengthened us as a unit, us as a town, along with the seashore," Newcomb- Baker said.

The fatal shark attack came just weeks after William Lytton, a then-61-year-old neurologist from Scarsdale, New York, was bitten by a great white shark while swimming off Truro Beach on Aug. 15, 2018. He said he escaped by punching the shark aggressively as it bit into his left leg.