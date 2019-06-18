Sharks send D Braun to Flyers for draft picks

Defenseman Justin Braun was traded from the San Jose Sharks to the Philadelphia Flyers for the 41st pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and a third-round selection next year.

Braun, 32, was sixth on the Sharks' all-time list among defensemen for games played and began his career in the team's minor league system in 2010.

"Justin has been an important part of our organization since we drafted him in 2007 and over that time, we have seen him develop not only as a player on the ice but as a man," Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said. "He has played a large role in our team's success since joining the Sharks roster, including appearing in three conference finals and competing for the Stanley Cup in 2016. I want to thank Justin and his wife, Jessie, for their commitment to the Sharks organization and wish them all the best in their future."

In 607 career games, Braun scored 154 points (24 goals, 130 assists) and totaled 226 penalty minutes. He also played in 84 playoff games with the team.

The trade comes on the heels of the Sharks' massive deal with Erik Karlsson, who signed an eight-year contract on Monday. Karlsson had 45 points in 53 regular-season games in 2018-19.

Karlsson, a two-time Norris winner, pairs with 2017 Norris winner Brent Burns, who led the Sharks with 83 points (67 assists) in 82 games last season.

"I think we're going to have a great chance at winning the Cup, not only next year, but for a lot of years moving forward, and that's always going to be our mindset," Karlsson said. "Every season we start, we're going to go in with the ultimate goal, and that's to win the Cup. We had a great run this year, but we didn't make it all the way, and that's not what we set out to do. So I'm excited to be able to play for a lot of Stanley Cups in the future. I want to win, and I want to win every year. Hopefully, it'll be many of those coming our way."

